COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police said that a homicide suspect turned himself in on the same day he allegedly shot and killed a man on the southeast side.

Police state Bayette Mitchell, 21, turned himself in to CPD headquarters Saturday and is in Franklin County jail. Mitchell’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Officers went to the 4600 block of Fenimore Court just after 2:00am Saturday and found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound, who died 90 minutes later after being transported to Mt. Carmel East Hospital.

This was the 48th homicide in Columbus in 2022.