COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A homicide suspect is in custody after a car crash on the west side of the city, Columbus police said Tuesday.

Police said the single-car crash happened near the intersection of Harrisburg Pike and West Mound Street at approximately 8:17 p.m.

Police said officers were pursuing the vehicle because the suspect was inside of it. In total, three people were taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or any other details about the crash.