COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus homicide detectives are investing a body found Tuesday in east Columbus.

The body was found in a building on the 1600 block of East Livingston Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating.

No cause of death has been released. The victim’s identity has also not yet been released.

No further information is available at this time.