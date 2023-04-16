COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Southern Orchards neighborhood of south Columbus on Saturday night.

Police say officers were called to the 600 block of East Whittier Street just after 6 p.m. on the reports a man was trespassing at a house. As officers were on their way, they received an additional call the man had been shot by the homeowner.

Police arrived to the house and pronounced the man dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m. The homeowner has not been charged at this time.

The Columbus police investigation will be reviewed by the Franklin County prosecutor’s office to determine if charges could be filed. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4730.