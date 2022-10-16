COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus youth sports league said it is doing its part as calls from the community to stop the violence grow louder.

Leaders of the Weinland Park Wildcats are trying to set an example for its children, and Sunday marked a Homecoming celebration for the league.

Sunday’s celebration at Weinland Park brought coaches and parents out to support the children, saying it’s about a lot more than what’s happening on the field and what’s happening at the park.

“During the football and basketball seasons, we try to run these programs and keep the kids together, just having a different outlet for them besides just running around in the streets,” said Weinland Park Wildcats organizer Terryl Hogans.

The Weinland Parks Wildcats Youth Initiative gets children 8 to 13 years old involved in football, basketball, and cheerleading. And on Sunday, the league hosted its Homecoming games.

Organizers said it takes a village to raise a child and that this is their way of helping out.

In recent years and as recent as this month, violence at the city’s parks has resulted in the loss of young lives. An 8-year-old girl was shot and injured and an 18-year-old woman was cut during a fight at Weinland Park in May. This past week, 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks was shot and killed during a fight at Franklin Park on Monday. Another child, 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, was killed during a shooting Wednesday in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Weiland Park Wildcats leaders want the league and its activities to be safe spaces for children and their families.

“It gives my son responsibility, so it teaches him discipline and it keeps him focused on other stuff other than the things going on around him,” said parent Mario Jordan.