COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A groundbreaking ceremony has been set for a Columbus casino’s $100 million construction project.

Penn Entertainment announced Monday that it will have a groundbreaking ceremony for a hotel at Hollywood Casino Columbus on Tuesday at 1 p.m. This project was revealed in July with an announcement from the company and the Columbus Building and Construction Trades Council.

“Since opening in 2012, our Columbus property has experienced tremendous growth, and the addition of a hotel at Hollywood Casino Columbus will create a true regional destination,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and President of Penn Entertainment.

Terrace View (Courtesy Photo/Marnell Architecture and Penn Entertainment)

Southwest Approach (Courtesy Photo/Marnell Architecture and Penn Entertainment)

Northwest Approach (Courtesy Photo/Marnell Architecture and Penn Entertainment)

Porte-Cochere Approach (Courtesy Photo/Marnell Architecture and Penn Entertainment)

The hotel will be attached to the Hollywood Casino Columbus property and is expected to include 180 rooms and meeting space. Penn also noted that there will be an additional restaurant and local partnerships and amenities that will be announced later. This project is expected to add hundreds of construction jobs and about 100 permanent jobs upon opening.

“We can’t wait to begin hiring new team members and welcoming more visitors from around the region to showcase our new hotel and the excitement of Hollywood Casino Columbus,” said Rick Skinner, Vice President & General Manager of Hollywood Casino Columbus.

The hotel is part of a previously announced plan for Penn, consisting of four growth projects. In addition to Hollywood Casino Columbus, these projects include land-based casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Illinois, and a hotel tower in Henderson, Nevada.

Hollywood Casino Columbus was built in 2009 and added an in-person sportsbook at the beginning of the year.