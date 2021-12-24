COLUMBUS, Ohio i(WCMH) — Many people spent Christmas Eve traveling to their holiday destinations.

At John Glenn International Airport, most flights departed and arrived on time, with some landing earlier than expected. There were, however, flight cancelations across the country.

Delta Airlines told NBC4 that they had canceled about 135 flights, on Friday, due to a combination of issues including the impact of the Omicron variant. Potential inclement weather was also cited as a reason for cancelations.

United Airlines said they were seeing more than 120 cancelations across their network, on Friday morning. According to FlightAware, the number of United flights canceled increased throughout the day.

United issued the following statement:

The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

Delta issued the statement below:



Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying — before canceling around 135 flights for Friday. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans. Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight. Customers are encouraged to check delta.com or the Fly Delta app for updates related to their specific flight.

Many travelers also drove to their holiday destinations. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Ohio, on Christmas Eve, was $3.01 per gallon.