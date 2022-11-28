Conservatory Aglow transforms the gardens into a festive wonderland (Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens).

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is kicking off the holiday season with festivals, tree-lighting ceremonies, and more. Find your local celebration below.

Holiday light displays in central Ohio

Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights here.

Dublin Tree Lighting: Dec. 1

Dublin will kick off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting, including seasonal activities and entertainment.

Riverside Crossing Park – 6625 Riverside Dr. Details. 5 p.m.

Ohio Statehouse Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting: Dec. 1

Following the tree lighting, the festival continues with arts and crafts, special performances by local choirs and dancers, mascots, complimentary cookies, and more.

Ohio Statehouse – 1 Capitol Square. Details. 5:30 p.m.

Pickerington Tree Lighting: Dec. 2

Participating businesses are offering free activities and treats, along with horse-drawn wagon rides, ice-carving demonstrations, a chance to meet Santa, free popcorn and hot chocolate, and more.

Olde Pickerington Village, Columbus St. Details. 5 p.m.

Upper Arlington Tree Lighting: Dec. 2

Horse-drawn carriage rides, visits with Santa, ice sculpting demonstrations, a bonfire, and s’mores.

Mallway Park – 2096 Arlington Ave. Details. 6 p.m.

Westerville Tree Lighting: Dec. 2

Featuring strolling performers, a production of “Uptown Scrooge” as Santa and his elves will also make their rounds handing out special holiday goodies.

Uptown Westerville – 21 S. State St. Details. 7 p.m.

Canal Winchester Christmas in the Village: Dec. 2-3

This free festival includes activities inside businesses and on the streets of downtown.

Downtown Canal Winchester. Details. Times vary.

Grove City Christmas Celebration: Dec. 2-3

The festival includes holiday shopping for seasonal, creative gift items, artwork, decorations, delicious treats, and food trucks to enjoy or share with others while strolling through town.

Park Street and Broadway. Details. Times vary.

Delaware Christmas in Downtown: Dec. 2-4

Join Delaware for its annual Christmas tree lighting, horse-drawn carriage rides, a skating rink, parade, and more.

William and Sandusky Street. Details. Times vary.

Lancaster Winterfest: Dec. 3

Enjoy free horse-drawn carriage rides, visits with Santa, family activities, a scavenger hunt, holiday music, and more.

Downtown Lancaster – Broad and High. Details. Noon.

Plain City Christmas Under the Clock: Dec. 3

A tree lighting featuring a holiday lights display, photos with Santa, carriage rides and more.

Uptown Plain City. Details. 4 p.m.

Powell Tree Lighting: Dec. 3

Join Santa as Village Green Park lights up the tree. Coffee, hot chocolate, hot cider, kettle corn, and cotton candy will also be available for purchase.

Village Green Park – 47 Hall St. Details. 4 p.m.

Reynoldsburg Tree Lighting: Dec. 3

Reynoldsburg will kick off the holidays with the annual tree lighting and family activities.

Reynoldsburg Senior Center – 1520 Davidson Drive. Details. 4 p.m.

Sunbury Christmas on the Square: Dec. 3

Featuring a holiday parade, tree lighting, activities, and more.

Downtown Sunbury Town Square. Details. 4 p.m.

Bexley Tree Lighting: Dec. 4

Festivities start with performances from local schools, with hot chocolate, cookies, candy canes, and a meet and greet with Santa Claus.

Drexel Circle. Details. 4:30 p.m.

Hilliard Tree Lighting: Dec. 4

Hilliard’s celebration features fun and free festivities for all to enjoy.

Station Park – 4021 Main St. Details. 4 p.m.

Grandview Heights Tree Lighting: Dec. 6

Featuring a meet and greet with Santa, an iceless ice rink, a train ride, live reindeer, and more.

Grandview Avenue. Details. 3 p.m.

Wildlights: Through Jan. 1, 2023

Wildlights return at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium with millions of LED lights. Learn more here.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W. Powell Rd. Details. 5 p.m.

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms: Through Jan. 8

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory running through the new year. Learn more here.

Franklin Park Conservatory – 1777 E. Broad St. Details. Times vary.