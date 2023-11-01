COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new experience held by COSI will combine science with a little holiday magic, the museum announced on Wednesday.

Season of Celebrations is a new holiday exhibit experience that will “transform the museum into a winter wonderland,” according to COSI. Every corner of the building will be decorated with twinkling lights, garland and other decor, the museum said.

A 40-foot tree in the COSI atrium will serve as the centerpiece. The experience will also feature 50 community-curated trees, 10 classic COSI exhibit-themed trees along with specialty food and beverages.

The community-curated trees will be decorated by community organizations, businesses, schools and nonprofits, representing the central Ohio community. Visitors can walk through the forest of trees while learning about local organizations and their missions.

COSI’s classic Progress exhibit will also have a complete seasonal transformation, where guests can relive what the holiday experience was like in 1898 and 1962.

Season of Celebrations is included with COSI general admission and will last from Nov. 24 until Jan. 7.