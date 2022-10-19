COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus cafe and catering kitchen that supports human trafficking victims is selling holiday cookie boxes to support its efforts.

“When you donate $25, you get a dozen cookies made fresh from the women within our kitchen,” said Freedom a la Cart community engagement manager Rebekah Delk. “That donation goes towards workforce development as well as supportive services for this upcoming year for local survivors of human trafficking.”

Freedom a la Cart’s ventures support more than 200 human trafficking survivors on their journey toward economic self-sufficiency.

“They’re learning technical skills within the kitchen as well as soft skills like working together as a team [and] showing up to work on time, and just having a safe space where individuals can come together and support one another on the road to recovery and sobriety,” Delk said.

Freedom a la Cart food and beverage director Laurie Sargent said they will offer four varieties in the “Cause Cookies” boxes: dark chocolate cherry, white chocolate peppermint, gingersnaps, and coconut macaroons.

Freedom a la Cart holiday Cause Cookies. (Photo courtesy: Freedom a la Cart)

Over the years, Cause Cookies have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the nonprofit that opened its public cafe and meeting space downtown last year. Delk said their goal this year is to sell 2,000 boxes.

“The funding through the cookies will assist us for providing staffing as well as being in this space,” Delk said.

“It’s a place of empowerment,” Sargent said. “You’re helping people and people are listening to you.”

Free local delivery is available with donations of $150 or more (6+ boxes) to one location starting Dec.1. Pickup is available with all orders Monday-Saturday starting Nov. 14. Bulk ordering of 25+ boxes for corporations is available and qualify for tax deductions. Click here to order and learn more.

Freedom a la Cart is also looking for community volunteers to help pack and deliver boxes. Interested people or groups can email causecookies@freedomalacart.org.