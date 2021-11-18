COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two notable concert series are here for the holidays.
Newly-restored St. Mary’s Catholic Church in German Village showcases their amazing acoustics in a series of Sunday afternoon concerts that stretch from Thanksgiving week through Christmas and all the way through until the last concert in April. Tickets are $15-$20 love offering online or at the door.
- Camarata Chamber Ensemble: Sunday, November 21, 2021 @ 4 PM
- German Village’s “Village Lights”: Sunday, December 5, 2021 @ 3 PM
- Utopia Brass Quintet: Sunday, January 16, 2021 @ 4 PM
- Camarata Chamber Ensemble: Sunday, February 27, 2022 @ 4 PM
- “Verdi Requiem” 250 Voice Choir with Orchestra: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- ProMusica Chamber Orchestra: Sunday, March 20, 2022 @ 7 PM
- Organ Delights by Stephen Smith: Sunday, March 27, 2022 @ 4 PM
- UCelli: The Columbus Cello Quartet: Sunday, April 10, 2022 @ 4 PM
Capital University offers their Christmas Festival with a theme centered on awakening from darkness into new life, hope and joy.
- Thursday, December 2, 7:30 PM
- Friday, December 3, 7:30 PM
- Saturday, December 4, 7:30 PM
- Sunday, December 5, 3:30 PM
Westerville Central High School’s musical in December is Elf The Musical Jr., kids can meet Buddy, Santa, and make a craft with the elves. All seats are $10 each. Tickets are on the Warhawks Theatre website. Elf The Musical Jr., show dates and times, 7 p.m. play:
- Dec. 3
- Dec. 4
- Dec. 10
- Dec. 11
Show dates and times 2 p.m. play:
- Dec. 4
- Dec. 11
- Dec. 12
District COVID protocols will be followed, including the audience wearing of masks and social distancing between groups.