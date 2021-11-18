COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two notable concert series are here for the holidays.

Newly-restored St. Mary’s Catholic Church in German Village showcases their amazing acoustics in a series of Sunday afternoon concerts that stretch from Thanksgiving week through Christmas and all the way through until the last concert in April. Tickets are $15-$20 love offering online or at the door.

Capital University offers their Christmas Festival with a theme centered on awakening from darkness into new life, hope and joy.

Thursday, December 2, 7:30 PM

Friday, December 3, 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 4, 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 5, 3:30 PM

Westerville Central High School’s musical in December is Elf The Musical Jr., kids can meet Buddy, Santa, and make a craft with the elves. All seats are $10 each. Tickets are on the Warhawks Theatre website. Elf The Musical Jr., show dates and times, 7 p.m. play:

Dec. 3

Dec. 4

Dec. 10

Dec. 11

Show dates and times 2 p.m. play:

Dec. 4

Dec. 11

Dec. 12

District COVID protocols will be followed, including the audience wearing of masks and social distancing between groups.