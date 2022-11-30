COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of concerts, performances, and shows celebrating the holiday season are taking place throughout central Ohio this December.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze: Dec. 1-2

This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Reba: Dec. 2

Originally scheduled for Nov. 4, Reba’s show has been rescheduled to Dec. 2, with special guest Jo Dee Messina.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Holiday Pops Spectacular: Dec. 2-4

The Columbus Symphony continues its tradition with a spectacular holiday show.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Wonderment by Columbus Dance Theatre: Dec. 3

A holiday ballet inspired by Hans Christian Andersen.

Riffe Center – 77 S. High St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker: Dec. 4

This contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip-hop dance and Tchaikovksy’s music together.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Andrea Bocelli: Dec. 8

Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli will be stopping in Columbus as part of 11 new stops during his tour. Learn more here.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 8 p.m.

CD92.9 FM Holiday Show: Dec. 9

Featuring FOALS, Inner Wave, Glove, and Momma.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

Balletmet “The Nutcracker”: Dec. 8-24

Journey through BalletMet’s “The Nutcracker,” inspired by the sounds of Tchaikovsky as artists deliver a heartwarming classic holiday story.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour: Dec. 10

With Special Guests Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui, and Rebecca Jade

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Elf the Musical: Dec. 13-18

The 2003 movie comes to life in this touring production.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. Times vary.

“Beaus and Belles” by the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus: Dec. 17-18

The chorus will be performing traditional and popular holiday music.

Riffe Center’s Davidson Theatre – 77 S. High St. Tickets. Times vary.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Dec. 23

Progressive rock group Trans Siberian-Orchestra (TSO) will have two shows in Columbus for its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour. Learn more here.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 3 and 7 p.m.

Holiday light displays

Light displays are popping up across central Ohio as the holiday season draws near. Find your local lights here.

Holiday Festivals and tree lightings

Central Ohio is kicking off the holiday season with festivals, tree-lighting ceremonies, and more. Find your local celebration here.