COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A hit-skip crash has left a man seriously injured Thursday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

CPD received a report at 10:38 p.m. that a car had hit someone walking near Ohio Highway 161 and Satinwood Drive. Photos taken at the scene at 11:30 showed police parked in the street and setting up crime scene tape.

(NBC4 Photo/Dan Hammond)

Police did not have details like a description of the car available as of 11:30 p.m., but did confirm they were looking for the car after it left the scene. CPD said that emergency crews took the man hit to a local hospital in critical condition.