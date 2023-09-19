COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A person remains in life-threatening condition at a Columbus hospital after they were struck by a vehicle east of Downtown late Monday night.

According to a Columbus police incident report, a pedestrian was crossing the intersection of East Broad Street at Hoffman Avenue in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood when an unidentified vehicle traveling westbound on E. Broad St. struck them. The driver continued westbound without stopping and police do not have a description of their car.

The pedestrian was taken to Grant Medical Center and was in life-threatening condition as of Tuesday morning. Police said the victim’s injuries indicate they were walking northbound while crossing East Broad Street from Hoffman Ave.

CPD asked anyone with information on this hit-and-run crash to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or the CPD Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767.