COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A historical marker installed one month ago honoring Ohio’s first and longest-running lesbian bar has come down after a passerby was caught on video damaging the plaque.

The sign for Summit Station was defiled on Saturday when a person walking by with a dog hit the marker before it snapped at the base and fell to the ground, surveillance footage shows. The former lesbian bar had been commemorated on June 10 with the dedication of a marker from Ohio History Connection placed permanently in front of where the bar once stood, now The Summit Music Hall.

(Courtesy Photo/Julia Applegate) (Courtesy Photo/Julia Applegate)

Neil Thompson, spokesperson for Ohio History Connection, said the statewide organization is aware of the incident and has begun the process to repair and return the sign to its post.

“We don’t have a timeline at this point, because it will involve determining what exactly happened to it and that could take some time,” said Thompson. “But, we’re looking into what happened to this marker and we’ll work to organize repairs and payment for it.”

Cost to replace a damaged marker is typically covered by the organization listed on the site’s original application, not the Ohio History Connection. However, payment responsibility could be redistributed if the damage was caused in part by a manufacturing issue. Marietta’s Sewah Studios has produced Ohio’s historical markers since 1957.

In the University District, Summit Station was one of the first lesbian pubs in the nation and welcomed patrons for nearly four decades before closing in 2008.

“It was a really special place that was open to anybody who was going to be respectful to the lesbian community,” Julia Applegate, a senior lecturer at the Ohio State University and documentarian who lead the bar’s dedication, previously said to NBC4.

Petie Brown, owner of Summit Station, sitting atop the bar in the 1980s. (Courtesy Photo/Priscilla Ridall)

Summit Station was one of the first lesbian pubs in the nation. (Courtesy Photo/Julia Applegate)

Summit’s marker is the third in the state to honor the LGBTQ+ community and the first in central Ohio. (Courtesy Photo/Julia Applegate)

Summit’s plaque is one of more than 1,800 markers statewide and the third to honor the LGBTQ+ community and the first in central Ohio. A marker was installed in Dayton in 2009 to commemorate Ohio-born Natalie Clifford Barney, a lesbian writer who hosted a literary salon in Paris, and in 2017 a marker was placed in Cleveland near the first Lesbian-Gay Community Service Center.

In addition to the plaque, Applegate and the team behind Summit’s marker are producing a documentary film detailing the bar’s history with interviews of patrons from across the decades. Learn more about Summit Station and the forthcoming documentary here.