COLUMBUS (WCMH) — From paella to tacos, Latin flavors are as diverse as the regions they represent. For the second year in a row, that diversity is being celebrated with Hispanic Restaurant Week.

The weeklong celebrations offer an opportunity to explore a variety of choices in our community with prefixed menus at a great price.

“I think Columbus is growing, and now we can find the empanadas, the arepas, and steak from Argentina with the chimichurri sauce. So, little by little, we are experiencing and seeing more in Columbus,” said Omar D’Angelo, owner of Palmas Tropical Escape and Barroluco.

D’Angelo hopes that people will enjoy a great meal and explore the different Latin cultures in Columbus one bite at a time.

Hispanic restaurant week runs through Sunday, October 17 with more than 20 participating restaurants. To learn more visit https://www.holarestaurantweek.com/