COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is celebrating the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with an inaugural parade this weekend.

Recognized nationally from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month honors the cultures and histories of those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. For the first time, the month will officially be celebrated in Columbus with a parade and kickoff event.

The Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rich Street and Civic Center Drive, ending at Gay and Front streets, with about 30 organizations marching. After the parade, participants will gather at noon near City Hall on Broad Street for a rally.

“Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Latin cultures and all their people’s vibrant contributions to the world,” said the city of Columbus in a release. “Why ‘Latine’? Pronounced ‘lah-tee-neh’, this term is completely gender-neutral and in Spanish. You may have seen ‘Latinx,’ and while some may identify with this term, we believe ‘Latine’ to be more inclusive of native Spanish-speakers.”

View more events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in central Ohio below.

Celebrando – A Dialogue on Latinx and Hispanic Communities: Sept. 17

Join Ohio History Connection as they pay tribute to the generations of Latine and Hispanic Americans who have enriched the nation.

Ohio History Center – 800 E. 17th Ave. Details. 1 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Night at the Crew: Sept. 18

Join the Hispanic Heritage of Columbus for mingling at The Pub, along with music and activities at The Plaza before the game. Save up to 30% on seats for Hispanic Heritage Night here.

Lower.com Stadium – 96 Columbus Crew Way. Details. 11:30 a.m.

Quinceañera Celebration with Proyecto Mariposas: Sept. 24

Celebrate culture, family and community with music, dresses, dances and more.

Columbus Metropolitan Main Library – 96 S. Grant Ave. Details. 2 p.m.

Latinx Histories Across Ohio: Sept. 29

Dr. Elena Foulis, assistant professor at Texas A&M University and director of the history project Oral Narratives of Latinas in Ohio, will discuss the historical impact of Latinx immigration in Ohio.

Virtual. Register. 7 p.m.

Hispanic Milestones in Comics: Sept. 29

Explore the impact and influence of Hispanic characters and creators in comic books with GHPL staff member Lloyd and graphic designer Juan Lara.

Grandview Heights Public Library – 1685 W. 1st Ave. Details. 7 p.m.



Author Talk – Frederick Luis Aldama: Sept. 29

Aldama will discuss his career and his books, including his newest children’s book, “Con Papá/With Papá.”

Columbus Metropolitan Main Library – 96 S. Grant Ave. Details. 7 p.m.

Bilingual Introduction to the Library: Oct. 12

Learn more about programs and resources from Spanish-speaking library staff.

Columbus Metropolitan Main Library – 5590 Karl Rd. Details. 7 p.m.