COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Public Safety and other local organizations are kicking off their first-ever Hilltop Summer Safety Bash this weekend, providing fun activities and resources to the community.

The event will be held at the department’s parking lot on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1970 W. Broad St.

The safety bash will have free activities including food, contests, first responder trucks and inflatables. A quiet space will also be available where kids can go to calm their sensory systems and relax.

Officials with the event say it is also an opportunity to show support for the community by providing summer resources. This includes safety tips for kids and families and what they can do to stay safe during the summer.

