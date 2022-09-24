COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hilltop Tigers soccer team was created to help young children excel in soccer while keeping them away from trouble.

Now that organization is taking its mission to the next level by providing five young soccer stars with scholarships to help support their journey.

Each will be getting $20,000 over the next two years that they can use either to further their education or help support their families.

The money will not just be handed to them – the boys will now have assistant coaching duties with the soccer program, be in charge of recruiting new team members, and act as role models for them. They will also work at the My Project USA food pantry.

All of this is being done to teach these children leadership skills and help build their resumes for college.

Each recipient is between the ages of 15 and 18, and for many of them, college wasn’t even an option before joining the Tigers.

Now these boys are championship soccer players and working towards earning soccer scholarships in college, and they said the Hilltop Tigers has given them a family and put their life on a positive path.

“I was happy because I don’t have money for a scholarship,” said team member Sharmarke Abdi. “I don’t have money for college and stuff, and it helps me a lot.”

“My friends, once we grow up, I’m pretty sure we will be the role models here for the little kids here,” said team member Jamal Ibrahim. “They look up to us already, so we are just trying to set a good example for them.”

The boys said thanks to the Hilltop Tigers, they feel like people now know them as the good boys that play soccer rather than a bad kid.