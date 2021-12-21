COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot several times at the beginning of December in the Hilltop area has died.

Anthony Merchant, 58, died in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Columbus Division of Police.

Police said they were dispatched to a shooting on Thursday, December 2 at 2:21 a.m. on South Highland Avenue and Sheridan Street.

The officers discovered Merchant who had been shot in the stomach, right arm, and right leg in the 300 block of Midland Avenue.

Medics took Merchant to Grant Medical Center in critical but stable condition. At the time, Merchant was expected to survive the injuries.

However, he died on December 19, 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).