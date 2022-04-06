COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Hilltop area early Wednesday morning.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 1 a.m., in the 600 block of S. Terrace Avenue.

Police confirmed a 62-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and later upgraded to stable. He is expected to survive his injury, according to police.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.