COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Sunday.

Just before 5 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Medics transported the victim to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. A suspect has yet to be identified, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.