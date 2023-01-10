The latest news and previous stories on criminal activity at or near 70 South Harris Avenue can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A west-side Columbus home with a history of drug-related complaints, violence and death has been shut down.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced today that the City of Columbus obtained an emergency order to lock down and board up 70 South Harris Avenue, located in the Hilltop.

The home, which sits near the West Broad Street intersection and a few blocks from West High School, has a history of criminal activity, including drug trafficking, violence, shootings, domestic disturbances and even a fentanyl-related overdose death of a one-year-old infant.

The Columbus Division of Police has been called to the home numerous times, and has made countless arrests, including one suspect twice, according to Klein’s office. In April of 2021, David Johnson III, 20, was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Derek Ponder. Eighteen months later Johnson III was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the overdose death of his one-year-old son, Dekari Johnson, who tested positive for fentanyl.

The property at 70 South Harris Avenue was the site of a fatal shooting on April 28, 2021.

On Dec. 20, Johnson III, who lists the South Harris Avenue home as his residence, was also arrested in the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs at the Sunoco gas station a half of a block north on South Harris Avenue and West Broad Street.

That area was also the scene of a shooting where a 13-year-old boy was shot in the face and the property was raided by CPD INTAC detectives, who uncovered fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin, firearms, firearm magazines, ammunition and $1,800 in cash. In total, there have been at least 15 instances where the home has reportedly been a source of criminal activity or the subject of an investigation since January 31, 2021.