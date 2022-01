COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire in the Hilltop area left one person dead and another in critical condition Friday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., a fire was reported at a home in the 300 block of Lechner Avenue.

According to firefighters, two people inside the home had to be rescued and were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. One of the victims later died at the hospital.

Firefighters remain on scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.