COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A drive-by shooting in the Hilltop has left one person in critical condition.

At approximately 12:04 p.m. Friday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting near the 500 block of South Terrace Avenue, where they found a man lying on a porch with gunshot wounds, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No suspect has been identified, and police continue to investigate the shooting.