HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A kilo of fentanyl was allegedly found in the car of a Hilliard man who is now in jail in Butler County on drug charges.

Adrian Eliud Casilles, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Boymel Drive, Fairfield, said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in a media release on Friday.

During the traffic stop, deputies found a kilo of fentanyl, the release said.