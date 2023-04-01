Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#30. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,656)
– Type of activity: Art Galleries • Historic Sites
– Address: 1777 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43203-2040
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#29. Easton Town Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,291)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 160 Easton Town Ctr, Columbus, OH 43219-6074
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#28. COSI Center of Science and Industry
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,462)
– Type of activity: Science Museums
– Address: 333 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-2738
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#27. German Village
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,164)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Neighborhoods
– Address: 588 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-5754
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#26. North Market Farmer’s Market
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (824)
– Type of activity: Flea & Street Markets
– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#25. Ohio Stadium
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (972)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 410 Woody Hayes Dr, Columbus, OH 43210-1104
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#24. Ohio Theater
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (508)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 39 E State St, Columbus, OH 43215-4278
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#23. Short North Arts District
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (624)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 120 W Goodale St, Columbus, OH 43215-2357
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#22. Columbus Museum of Art
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 480 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-3886
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#21. Shadowbox Live
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 503 S Front St #260, Columbus, OH 43215-5666
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#20. Scioto Mile
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 233 Civic Center Dr, Columbus, OH 43215-4194
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#19. Nationwide Arena
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (602)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 200 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2561
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#18. Ohio Statehouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459)
– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings
– Address: 1 Capitol Sq, Columbus, OH 43215-4275
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#17. Ohio State University
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439)
– Type of activity: Educational sites
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. Wagner-Hagans Auto Museum
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (179)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 476 E Kossuth St, Columbus, OH 43206-2364
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#15. Huntington Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354)
– Type of activity: Sports Complexes
– Address: 330 Huntington Park Ln, Columbus, OH 43215-2316
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. Whetstone Park / Park of Roses
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285)
– Type of activity: Gardens
– Address: 3923 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-3335
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. The Ohio Expo Center & State Fair
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (418)
– Type of activity: Convention Centers
– Address: 717 E 17th Ave, Columbus, OH 43211-2494
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Otherworld
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Art Museums
– Address: 5819 Chantry Dr, Columbus, OH 43232-4764
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#11. Ohio History Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: 800 E 17th Ave, Columbus, OH 43211-2497
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#10. The Museum of Catholic Art and History
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (126)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 257 E Broad St The Catholic Foundation, Columbus, OH 43215
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. The Escape Room USA – Columbus
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,092)
– Type of activity: Escape Games
– Address: 459 N High St Suite 2, Columbus, OH 43215-2007
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Schiller Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 1069 Jaeger St, Columbus, OH 43206-2678
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. Topiary Garden
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (300)
– Type of activity: Parks • Gardens
– Address: 480 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215-4708
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. Downtown Columbus
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#5. Arena District
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods
– Address: not available
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. Polaris Fashion Place
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219)
– Type of activity: Shopping Malls
– Address: 1500 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2126
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. Greater Columbus Convention Center
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321)
– Type of activity: Convention Centers
– Address: 400 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2096
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Kelton House Museum & Garden
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Gardens
– Address: 586 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215-4802
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. Hollywood Casino Columbus
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (684)
– Type of activity: Casinos
– Address: 200 Georgesville Rd, Columbus, OH 43228-2020
– Read more on Tripadvisor