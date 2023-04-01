Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,656)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries • Historic Sites

– Address: 1777 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43203-2040

#29. Easton Town Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,291)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 160 Easton Town Ctr, Columbus, OH 43219-6074

#28. COSI Center of Science and Industry

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,462)

– Type of activity: Science Museums

– Address: 333 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-2738

#27. German Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,164)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Neighborhoods

– Address: 588 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-5754

#26. North Market Farmer’s Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (824)

– Type of activity: Flea & Street Markets

– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

#25. Ohio Stadium

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (972)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 410 Woody Hayes Dr, Columbus, OH 43210-1104

#24. Ohio Theater

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (508)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 39 E State St, Columbus, OH 43215-4278

#23. Short North Arts District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (624)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 120 W Goodale St, Columbus, OH 43215-2357

#22. Columbus Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 480 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-3886

#21. Shadowbox Live

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 503 S Front St #260, Columbus, OH 43215-5666

#20. Scioto Mile

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 233 Civic Center Dr, Columbus, OH 43215-4194

#19. Nationwide Arena

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (602)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 200 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2561

#18. Ohio Statehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings

– Address: 1 Capitol Sq, Columbus, OH 43215-4275

#17. Ohio State University

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439)

– Type of activity: Educational sites

– Address: not available

#16. Wagner-Hagans Auto Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (179)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 476 E Kossuth St, Columbus, OH 43206-2364

#15. Huntington Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354)

– Type of activity: Sports Complexes

– Address: 330 Huntington Park Ln, Columbus, OH 43215-2316

#14. Whetstone Park / Park of Roses

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 3923 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-3335

#13. The Ohio Expo Center & State Fair

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (418)

– Type of activity: Convention Centers

– Address: 717 E 17th Ave, Columbus, OH 43211-2494

#12. Otherworld

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Art Museums

– Address: 5819 Chantry Dr, Columbus, OH 43232-4764

#11. Ohio History Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 800 E 17th Ave, Columbus, OH 43211-2497

#10. The Museum of Catholic Art and History

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (126)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 257 E Broad St The Catholic Foundation, Columbus, OH 43215

#9. The Escape Room USA – Columbus

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,092)

– Type of activity: Escape Games

– Address: 459 N High St Suite 2, Columbus, OH 43215-2007

#8. Schiller Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 1069 Jaeger St, Columbus, OH 43206-2678

#7. Topiary Garden

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (300)

– Type of activity: Parks • Gardens

– Address: 480 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215-4708

#6. Downtown Columbus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: not available

#5. Arena District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: not available

#4. Polaris Fashion Place

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 1500 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2126

#3. Greater Columbus Convention Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321)

– Type of activity: Convention Centers

– Address: 400 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2096

#2. Kelton House Museum & Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Gardens

– Address: 586 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215-4802

#1. Hollywood Casino Columbus

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (684)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 200 Georgesville Rd, Columbus, OH 43228-2020

