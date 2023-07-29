Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable bento box for lunch or a fine-dining experience for date night, Stacker has you covered—this list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor will help guide you to the right roll. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#27. The Cornerstone Deli Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

– Price: $

– Address: 3296 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-1141

#26. New China City Buffet

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3650 S High St, Columbus, OH 43207-6015

#25. Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse and Bar

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 146 Graceland Blvd, Columbus, OH 43214

#24. House of Japan

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8701 Sancus Blvd, Columbus, OH 43240

#23. Koo Seafood Buffet & Grill

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4560 Hilton Corporate Dr inside Fort Rapids Waterpark, Columbus, OH 43232-4153

#22. Sakura Japanese Steakhouse

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4210 Stelzer Rd, Columbus, OH 43230-4168

#21. Eastland Buffet

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: not available

– Address: 2599 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43232-4964

#20. Molly Woo’s Asian Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1500 Polaris Pkwy Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43240

#19. Tai’s Asian Bistro and Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 1285 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221-3513

#18. Supreme Buffet & Hibachi Grill

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1323 W Saint James Lutheran Ln, Columbus, OH 43228-9759

#17. Benihana

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8781 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH 43240-2104

#16. Nida’s Sushi at the North Market

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

#15. Tai’s Asian Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

– Price: $

– Address: Columbus, OH

#14. The 1126 Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1126 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2440

#13. Bonsai

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2283 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-1137

#12. Bento Go

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $

– Address: 2226 W Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220

#11. Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8591 Sancus Blvd, Columbus, OH 43240-4046

#10. Fusian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Fast Food

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14 E 11th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2100

#9. Sushi En Columbus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1051 Gemini Pl, Columbus, OH 43240-6092

#8. Kooma Sushi Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 37 Vine St, Columbus, OH 43215-2206

#7. Tora

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1330 N Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43230-6853

#6. Asian Gourmet & Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1325 Stoneridge Dr, Columbus, OH 43230

#5. Rishi Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 114 N 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-3193

#4. Sushi Ten

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $

– Address: 1159 Old Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-3607

#3. Sushi Ko Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 122 Hutchinson Ave, Columbus, OH 43235-6490

#2. Lemongrass

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Fusion, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 641 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2059

#1. Akai Hana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1173 Old Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-3607

