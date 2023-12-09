Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse.
Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
#26. Sakura Japanese Steakhouse
– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4210 Stelzer Rd, Columbus, OH 43230-4168
#25. Matt & Tony’s Wood Fired Kitchen
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 525 Short St, Columbus, OH 43215-5614
#24. Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse and Bar
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 146 Graceland Blvd, Columbus, OH 43214
#23. Mitchell’s Ocean Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (687 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4002 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219
#22. J Alexanders
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4000 Stelzer Rd, Columbus, OH 43219-3048
#21. Texas Roadhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5940 East Main Street, Columbus, OH 43213
#20. Ponderosa Steakhouse
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
– Price: $
– Address: 3875 S High St, Columbus, OH 43207-4013
#19. Redlands Grill by J. Alexander’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (365 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7550 Vantage Dr, Columbus, OH 43235-8401
#18. Ted’s Montana Grill
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4169 Worth Ave Easton Gateway, Columbus, OH 43219-1533
#17. Final Cut Steak & Seafood
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 200 Georgesville Rd Hollywood Casino Columbus, Columbus, OH 43228
#16. York Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4220 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228-1617
#15. Ruth’s Chris Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 511 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2009
#14. Texas Roadhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1540 Bethel Road, Columbus, OH 43220
#13. Texas de Brazil
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4040 Easton Station Suite E 105 Suite E 105, Columbus, OH 43219
#12. Rodizio Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 125 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2783
#11. Smith & Wollensky – Columbus
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4145 The Strand, Columbus, OH 43219-6120
#10. Mitchell’s Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1408 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2040
#9. Texas Roadhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8440 Lyra Drive, Columbus, OH 43240
#8. The Top Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2891 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2614
#7. Mitchell’s Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 45 N Third St, Columbus, OH 43215
#6. Eddie Merlot’s
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1570 Polaris Parkway Lyra Drive, Polaris Fashion Place, Columbus, OH 43240-2042
#5. J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (363 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1 E Campus View Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235-5691
#4. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8760 Sancus Blvd Polaris Towne Center, Columbus, OH 43240-2140
#3. The Avenue Steak Tavern
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1307 Grandview Ave Ste 3013, Columbus, OH 43212
#2. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 89 E Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2512
#1. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 569 N High St The Cap at Union Station, Columbus, OH 43215-2080
