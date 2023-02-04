Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#17. Kooma Sushi Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 37 Vine St, Columbus, OH 43215-2206

#16. El Barco Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4626 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228-1611

#15. Red Lobster

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2147 S. Hamilton Road, Columbus, OH 43232

#14. Red Lobster

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1691 Dublin-Granville Rd. Across US-161 from Karl Plaza Shopping Center, Columbus, OH 43229-3501

#13. McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (259 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3965 New Bond St Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH 43219-6125

#12. Poke Bros.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1065 Gemini Pl, Columbus, OH 43240-6092

#11. Marino’s Seafood Fish & Chip

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1216 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2501

#10. Red Lobster (Polaris Parkway location)

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1270 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240-2036

#9. Del Mar SoCal Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 705 N High St 1st Floor, Columbus, OH 43215

#8. Lee’s Seafood Boil

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1446 Bethel Rd Bethel Centre, Columbus, OH 43220-2002

#7. Red Lobster (Georgesville Road location)

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1520 Georgesville Road, Columbus, OH 43228-7700

#6. Windward Passage Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4739 Reed Rd Located off Reed Rd. & Henderson Rd. in the Arlington Square Shopping Center, Columbus, OH 43220-3051

#5. Kai’s Crab Boil

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 839 Bethel Rd located within the Micro Center Plaza, Columbus, OH 43214-1903

#4. Frank’s Fish and Seafood Market

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5251 Trabue Rd, Columbus, OH 43228-9564

#3. Bonefish Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1930 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2020

#2. Columbus Fish Market

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (548 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1245 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212-3118

#1. Mitchell’s Ocean Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (687 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4002 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219

