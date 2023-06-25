There’s something special about taking in a meal while enjoying the air outside, and it could even contribute to your happiness, particularly if there are plants around. During the pandemic, having outdoor seating was a lifeline for many restaurants, allowing them to operate both takeaway and dine-in services.

Many also used the opportunity to show off their personality with decor and furniture that fit their vibe. Are you partial to a luxurious fake garden? Or are you more into lawn chairs and tiki vibes?

Globally, many people may have associated the outdoor dining experience with the cafes of European cities or street food stalls in Asia. Travelers and locals alike often spend hours sipping coffee and eating delicious and cheap food. In the U.S., outdoor seating can take the form of small tables, semi-private nooks, or communal-style seating for the masses, like at a beer garden. Key to a good outdoor table is shade from the sun and, in urban settings, walls or barriers that can cut down on fumes and noise from nearby car traffic.

Restaurants may also play up other perks—like having a great view. The coronavirus pandemic also increased demand for outdoor heaters so restaurants could keep serving meals outside in the colder seasons. All these adjustments have led to more Americans rediscovering the pleasures of dining al fresco, away from the noise inside.

While a good chunk of pandemic-era outside seating may have shrunk back since the return to “normal,” many restaurants still have their prized patio tables ready for patrons. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Columbus using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Just Chicken

– Rating: 5.0/5 (18 reviews)

– Address: 212 Kelton Ave East Market Columbus, OH 43205

– Categories: Chicken Shop

#29. Buck City Sammies

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 212 Kelton Ave Columbus, OH 43205

– Categories: Sandwiches, Food Trucks

#28. New York Style Halal Gyro

– Rating: 5.0/5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 6157 Cleveland Ave Columbus, OH 43231

– Categories: Food Trucks, Halal

#27. Chicken & Tea

– Rating: 5.0/5 (27 reviews)

– Address: 2781 Olentangy River Rd Columbus, OH 43202

– Categories: Taiwanese, Food Trucks

#26. Willowbeez SoulVeg

– Rating: 5.0/5 (49 reviews)

– Address: 59 Spruce St The North Market Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Vegan

#25. Bar@8700

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 8700 Lyra Dr Columbus, OH 43240

– Categories: American (New), Lounges

#24. Khaja Ghar Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 2057 Morse Rd Columbus, OH 43229

– Categories: Himalayan/Nepalese, Indian

#23. Cilantro Latin Bistro

– Rating: 5.0/5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 993 King Ave Columbus, OH 43212

– Categories: Food Trucks, Latin American

#22. Scotty’s Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (558 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2980 E Broad St Columbus, OH 43209

– Categories: Delis, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes

#21. Poke Bunny

– Rating: 5.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 100 E Gay St Unit 1 Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Poke, Ramen, Bubble Tea

#20. Los Agavez Taqueria

– Rating: 5.0/5 (111 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3166 N High St Columbus, OH 43202

– Categories: Mexican, Food Trucks

#19. South Side Roots Cafe & Market

– Rating: 5.0/5 (20 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 280 Reeb Ave Columbus, OH 43207

– Categories: American (Traditional)

#18. Agapé Mediterranean

– Rating: 5.0/5 (52 reviews)

– Address: 5010 N Hamilton Rd Columbus, OH 43230

– Categories: Mediterranean, Greek

#17. The Tasty Good

– Rating: 5.0/5 (21 reviews)

– Address: 233 S Civic Center dr Columbus, OH 43081

– Categories: Food Trucks, Comfort Food

#16. Hoyo’s Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0/5 (144 reviews)

– Address: 59 Spruce St Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: African, Somali

#15. Bada Bean Bada Booze

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 231 E 1st Ave Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Cafes, Cocktail Bars

#14. Brazilian Grill & Bakery

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 5818 Columbus Square Columbus, OH 43231

– Categories: Brazilian

#13. Tulip Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (28 reviews)

– Address: 2926 Hayden Run Plaza Columbus, OH 43235

– Categories: Turkish, Desserts

#12. Hot Mess Food Truck

– Rating: 5.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: Columbus, OH 43081

– Categories: Food Trucks, Burgers, Sandwiches

#11. AJ’s Tacos

– Rating: 5.0/5 (31 reviews)

– Address: 3689 W Broad St Columbus, OH 43228

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

#10. Charmy’s Persian Taste

– Rating: 5.0/5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 95 N Grant Ave The Hills Market Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Persian/Iranian

#9. Bella Lao Food

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 1282 Essex Ave Columbus, OH 43201

– Categories: Laotian, Food Trucks, Asian Fusion

#8. Catrina Mexican Cuisine

– Rating: 5.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2785 Ferris Rd Columbus, OH 43224

– Categories: Mexican

#7. Red Rabbit Ramen

– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 985 W 6th St Columbus, OH 43212

– Categories: Ramen

#6. Taqueria El Guero

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 8260 Sancus Blvd Columbus, OH 43085

– Categories: Mexican

#5. Outsliders at Little Rock

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 944 N 4th St Columbus, OH 43201

– Categories: American (New), Burgers

#4. Fat Baxter’s

– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 1794 W Mound St Columbus, OH 43223

– Categories: Bars, American (Traditional)

#3. Dan’s Deli No 44

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1546 N High St Columbus, OH 43201

– Categories: Street Vendors, Delis

#2. Comida El Catrin

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: Columbus, OH 43085

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

#1. PT Thai Food

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 4080 Cleveland Ave Columbus, OH 43224

– Categories: Food Trucks, Thai

