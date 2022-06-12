There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#29. Emelio’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 574 Georgesville Rd, Columbus, OH 43228-2402

#28. Donatos Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3000 Northwest Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43221

#27. GoreMade Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: My Kitchen, Columbus, OH 43202

#26. Ange’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 5767 Karl Rd, Columbus, OH 43229-3603

#25. Plank’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 888 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206-1929

#24. Sarefino’s At North Market

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

#23. Plank’s Cafe & Pizzeria Delivery on Parsons

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 743 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43206

#22. Giordano’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2137 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240

#21. Blaze Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 1708 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-1105

#20. Terita’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 3905 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43224-2432

#19. Pizza Cucinova

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 4044 Morse Crossing, Columbus, OH 43219

#18. Paulie Gee’s Short North

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1195 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2412

#17. Mellow Mushroom Columbus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2170 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240

#16. Pizza House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 747 E Lincoln Ave, Columbus, OH 43229-5021

#15. Tommy’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 174 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-1021

#14. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1327 W 5th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212

#13. Pizza Rustica Downtown Columbus

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 17 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215-3413

#12. Figlio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3712 Riverside Dr, Columbus, OH 43221-1134

#11. Pies & Pints

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4205 Weaverton Ln, Columbus, OH 43219-7501

#10. Villa Nova Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5545 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-1125

#9. Hounddog’s Three Degree Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2657 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-2518

#8. Tommy’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1350 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221-3587

#7. OH Pizza and Brew

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 88 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-3506

#6. Figlio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1369 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2802

#5. Rubino’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2480

#4. Adriatico’s New York Style

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 265 W 11th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2356

#3. Harvest Kitchen and Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2885 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-1101

#2. Borgata Pizza Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5701 Parkville St, Columbus, OH 43229-3987

#1. Forno Kitchen + Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 721 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1550

