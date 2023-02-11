There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#25. Sarefino’s At North Market
– Rating: 4 / 5 (30 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622
#24. Plank’s
– Rating: 4 / 5 (65 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 888 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206-1929
#23. Plank’s Cafe & Pizzeria Delivery on Parsons
– Rating: 4 / 5 (103 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 743 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
#22. Giordano’s
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2137 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240
#21. Pizza House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 747 E Lincoln Ave, Columbus, OH 43229-5021
#20. Blaze Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
– Price: $
– Address: 1708 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-1105
#19. Terita’s Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 3905 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43224-2432
#18. Pizza Cucinova
– Rating: 4 / 5 (45 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 4044 Morse Crossing, Columbus, OH 43219
#17. Mellow Mushroom Columbus
– Rating: 4 / 5 (143 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2170 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240
#16. Paulie Gee’s Short North
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1195 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2412
#15. Tommy’s Pizza
– Rating: 4 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 174 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-1021
#14. Pizza Rustica Downtown Columbus
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 17 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215-3413
#13. Pies & Pints
– Rating: 4 / 5 (86 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Not Available
– Cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4205 Weaverton Ln, Columbus, OH 43219-7501
#12. Figlio
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3712 Riverside Dr, Columbus, OH 43221-1134
#11. Dewey’s Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1327 W 5th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
#10. Hounddog’s Three Degree Pizza
– Rating: 4 / 5 (131 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2657 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-2518
#9. OH Pizza and Brew
– Rating: 4 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 88 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-3506
#8. Tommy’s Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1350 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221-3587
#7. Figlio
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1369 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2802
#6. Rubino’s Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2480
#5. Villa Nova Ristorante
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5545 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-1125
#4. Adriatico’s New York Style
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 265 W 11th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2356
#3. Harvest Kitchen and Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2885 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-1101
#2. Borgata Pizza Cafe
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5701 Parkville St, Columbus, OH 43229-3987
#1. Forno Kitchen + Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Bar, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 721 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1550
