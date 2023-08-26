Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghanoush, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the cut, and to discover new spots you haven’t been to yet.

#19. Tandoori Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 808 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43214-1900

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Eat greek

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1329 Cameron Ave, Columbus, OH 43035-9663

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Aladdin’s Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7227 N High St Ste 106, Columbus, OH 43085-2574

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Aladdin’s Eatery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2931 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-1144

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Kabob Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3947 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228-1446

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Mr. Hummus Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1450 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-2002

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Aladdin’s Eatery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Lebanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1423 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2853

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Cafe Istanbul Bexley

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2455 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Firdous Express

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $

– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Pita Hut Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Mediterranean

– Price: $

– Address: 4965 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-1523

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Pita House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $

– Address: 2996 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209-1965

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Mezze Mediterranean Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Price: $

– Address: 5326 N Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43230-1318

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Sababa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Price: $

– Address: 6280 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213-1572

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Nazareth Restaurant & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5239 N Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43230-1315

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Mazah Meditteranean Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1453 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2853

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Cafe Istanbul Mediterranean Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3983 Worth Ave, Columbus, OH 43219-6117

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. The Olive Tree Lebanese & Mediterranean Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3185 Hilliard Rome Rd, Columbus, OH 43026

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Lavash Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2985 N High St # 43202, Columbus, OH 43202-1103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Brassica

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 680 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1548

– Read more on Tripadvisor