Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Columbus?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Columbus. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#28. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4175 Morse Crossing, Columbus, OH 43219

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Taco Loco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5467 Bethel Sawmill Ctr, Columbus, OH 43235-7204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Poblano’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus, OH 43213-3527

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. El Rodeo (Columbus)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2808 Stelzer Rd, Columbus, OH 43219

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. El Acapulco

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus, OH 43235-1415

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Chuy’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1481 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-6002

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Qdoba Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1055 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2004

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2195 Riverside Dr, Columbus, OH 43221-4020

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Condado Tacos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 132 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Diamonds Ice Cream

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 5461 Bethel Sawmill Ctr, Columbus, OH 43235-7204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Chile Verde

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1522 Gemini Pl, Columbus, OH 43240-7002

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Local Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 743 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206-1908

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Agave & Rye

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 479 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2007

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. La Casita

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1355 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-2611

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Dos Hermanos Taco Truck

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 59 Spruce St North Market, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Fiesta Jalisco – Northland

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2700 Northland Plaza Dr, Columbus, OH 43231-4079

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Local Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1423B Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2853

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Mi Mexico Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4775 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43213-3161

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Condado Tacos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4077 Fenlon St, Columbus, OH 43219

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Cuco’s Taqueria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2162 West Henderson Road, Columbus, OH 43220

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3230 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Chuy’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4154 Seward St, Columbus, OH 43219-7502

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Los Guachos Taqueria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 5221 Godown Rd, Columbus, OH 43235-4023

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Nada

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 220 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2561

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Condado Tacos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1227 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2461

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Chile Verde Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4852 Sawmill Rd, Columbus, OH 43235-7264

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Bakersfield

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 733 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1425

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Katalina’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1105 Pennsylvania Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-7300

– Read more on Tripadvisor