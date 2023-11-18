The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#29. Brio Italian Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1500 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2126

#28. Caffe Davinci

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3080 Tremont Rd Ste B, Columbus, OH 43221-2004

#27. OH Pizza and Brew

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $

– Address: 88 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-3506

#26. Hounddog’s Three Degree Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2657 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-2518

#25. Claudiana Italian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8475 Sancus Blvd, Columbus, OH 43240-2164

#24. La Tavola

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1664 W 1st Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-3302

#23. Carrabba’s Italian Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8460 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH 43240-2096

#22. Piada Italian Street Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 4025 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219-6066

#21. Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (376 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 343 N Front St, Columbus, OH 43215

#20. Adriatico’s New York Style

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 265 W 11th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2356

#19. Figlio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1369 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2802

#18. Giuseppe’s Ritrovo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2268 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2319

#17. Marcella’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1319 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240

#16. nicola restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4740 Reed Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-3073

#15. Rubino’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2480

#14. Spaghetti Warehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (415 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 397 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-2756

#13. Carfagna’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1440 Gemini Pl, Columbus, OH 43240-7001

#12. Due Amici

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 67 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215-3103

#11. Villa Nova Ristorante

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5545 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-1125

#10. Brio Italian Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (436 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3993 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219-6068

#9. Pasqualone’s Ristorante

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5766 Emporium Sq, Columbus, OH 43215-3607

#8. Forno Kitchen + Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 721 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1550

#7. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1803 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212

#6. Basi Italia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 811 Highland St, Columbus, OH 43215-1393

#5. Marcella’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (556 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 615 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215

#4. Trattoria Roma

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1447 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212

#3. Martini Modern Italian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 445 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215

#2. Lola & Giuseppe’s Trattoria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 Granville St, Columbus, OH 43230-3000

#1. Z Cucina di Spirito

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (907 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1368 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2803

