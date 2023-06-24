Ice cream is a treat all year round, although the frequency and volume consumed during the hotter months might eclipse the colder months. The range of flavors in ice cream shops has evolved since the olden days when flavors were mainly limited to vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

The best shops nowadays offer fresh combinations and ingredients you may never have imagined could be made into ice cream. Yes, you can find your classics, but also new concoctions like black sesame cookies and cream or honey lavender. Some shops boast flavors with even more unheard-of ingredients and combinations, like the savory herb tarragon or pineapple with pink peppercorns.

Ice cream creators have also expanded into rethinking frozen yogurt, soft serve, and vegan options. The dairy-free folks no longer have to order the only sorbet on the menu. There are non-dairy milk ice creams made from plant-based milks like oat or almond and other plant-based products like avocado or sunflower butter.

One of the best parts about getting a scoop at your local shop is picking out the toppings. Pour on the condensed milk or dulce de leche. Sprinkle bits of honeycomb or your childhood cereal. If you are an ’80s kid, you might have had your fair share of popping candy rocks, which you can sometimes find as an offering to go with your latest ice cream craving.

Shops everywhere have made it their job to serve up the smoothest, creamiest, and most crave-able ice cream ever. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in Columbus using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in how many reviewed the shop and how high they rated it. Keep reading to find your future go-to ice cream stop on the list.

#17. Dulce Vida – Columbus

– Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)

– Address: 1127 N High St Columbus, OH 43201

– Categories: Mexican, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#16. Kilwins

– Rating: 4.5/5 (27 reviews)

– Address: 662 North High St Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Chocolatiers & Shops, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Candy Stores

#15. Graeter’s Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5/5 (121 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1534 W Lane Ave Columbus, OH 43221

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Candy Stores

#14. S’wich Social

– Rating: 4.5/5 (78 reviews)

– Address: 869 N Fourth St Columbus, OH 43201

– Categories: Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Sandwiches

#13. Handel’s Ice Cream-Columbus

– Rating: 4.5/5 (94 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5665 Feder Rd Columbus, OH 43228

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#12. Whit’s Frozen Custard

– Rating: 4.5/5 (49 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3339 N High St Columbus, OH 43202

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#11. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5/5 (60 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 900 Mohawk St Columbus, OH 43206

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#10. Mardi Gras Homemade Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5/5 (123 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1947 Hard Rd Columbus, OH 43235

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#9. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5/5 (425 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 59 Spruce St Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#8. Laguna Mexican Street Food & Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5/5 (75 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1980 Hard Rd Columbus, OH 43235

– Categories: Mexican, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Shaved Ice

#7. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5/5 (180 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4247 N High St Columbus, OH 43214

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#6. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5/5 (576 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 714 N High St Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#5. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5/5 (278 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1281 Grandview Ave Columbus, OH 43212

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#4. Diamonds Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5/5 (206 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 5461 Bethel Sawmill Ctr Columbus, OH 43235

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#3. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5/5 (35 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 160 S High St Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#2. Double Happy

– Rating: 5.0/5 (18 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1280 Brown Rd Columbus, OH 43223

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Coffee & Tea, Burgers

#1. Chilljoy Frozen Treatery

– Rating: 5.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: Columbus, OH 43206

– Categories: Food Trucks, Shaved Ice, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

