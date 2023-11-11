With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Columbus that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#26. RH Rooftop Restaurant Columbus

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4120 Worth Avenue Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH 43219

#25. Final Cut Steak & Seafood

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 200 Georgesville Rd Hollywood Casino Columbus, Columbus, OH 43228

#24. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 511 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2009

#23. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 515 Park St, Columbus, OH 43215-2039

#22. McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (260 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3965 New Bond St Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH 43219-6125

#21. The Keep Kitchen & Liquor Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 50 W Broad Street Inside LeVeque Tower – Mezzanine Level, Columbus, OH 43215-3301

#20. Veritas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 11 W Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215-2808

#19. The Top Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (296 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2891 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2614

#18. Mitchell’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1408 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2040

#17. Smith & Wollensky – Columbus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4145 The Strand, Columbus, OH 43219-6120

#16. Texas de Brazil

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (249 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4040 Easton Station Suite E 105 Suite E 105, Columbus, OH 43219

#15. Mitchell’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 45 N Third St, Columbus, OH 43215

#14. Columbus Fish Market

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (548 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1245 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212-3118

#13. The Avenue Steak Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1307 Grandview Ave Ste 3013, Columbus, OH 43212

#12. Pasqualone’s Ristorante

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5766 Emporium Sq, Columbus, OH 43215-3607

#11. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 89 E Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2512

#10. Eddie Merlot’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1570 Polaris Parkway Lyra Drive, Polaris Fashion Place, Columbus, OH 43240-2042

#9. J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (363 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1 E Campus View Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235-5691

#8. Barcelona Restaurant and Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (522 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 263 E Whittier St, Columbus, OH 43206-2323

#7. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 569 N High St The Cap at Union Station, Columbus, OH 43215-2080

#6. The Guild House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 624 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2010

#5. The Melting Pot

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (539 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4014 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219-6069

#4. Martini Modern Italian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (532 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 445 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215

#3. Lindey’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,174 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 169 E Beck St, Columbus, OH 43206-1182

#2. Mitchell’s Ocean Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (687 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4002 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219

#1. The Refectory Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (498 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1092 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-2610

