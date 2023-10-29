Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Rita’s Italian Ice

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2116 Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-2474

#29. Diamonds Ice Cream

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Mexican

– Price: $

– Address: 5461 Bethel Sawmill Ctr, Columbus, OH 43235-7204

#28. Gigi’s Cupcakes

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2019 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2000

#27. Fox in the Snow Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 210 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206-3526

#26. Kittie’s Hand Crafted Cakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 495 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-5701

#25. Simply Rolled Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 970 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2493

#24. Pattycake Vegan Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3009 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-1105

#23. Mardi Gras Homemade Ice Cream

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 1947 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH 43235-1807

#22. Graeter’s Ice Cream

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8749 Sancus Blvd Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240

#21. The Suisse Shop Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2119 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2022

#20. Taste of Belgium – North Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

#19. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 5665 Feder Rd, Columbus, OH 43228-9045

#18. Winans German Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 897 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43206-2505

#17. Destination Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

#16. Belle’s Bread

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1168 Kenny Centre Mall, Columbus, OH 43220-4036

#15. Graeter’s Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2282 E Main St, Bexley, OH 43209-2335

#14. Chocolate Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1855 Northwest Blvd, Columbus, OH 43212-1631

#13. Graeter’s Ice Cream

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 147 Easton Town Ctr, Columbus, OH 43219

#12. Amy’s Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 650 Georgesville Rd, Columbus, OH 43228-2404

#11. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4247 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-3049

#10. La Chatelaine French Bakery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1550 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221-3921

#9. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 3998 Gramercy St, Columbus, OH 43219-2598

#8. Buckeye Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1998 N High St Corner of 18th & High Streets, Columbus, OH 43201-1165

#7. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 900 Mohawk St, Columbus, OH 43206-2632

#6. The Cheesecake Factory

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (391 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3975 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219-6070

#5. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

#4. The Cheesecake Factory

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (347 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1566 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2042

#3. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (992 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1281 Grandview Ave Bank Block Shopping Center, Columbus, OH 43212-3438

#2. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 714 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1426

#1. Pistacia Vera

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (607 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 541 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-5721

