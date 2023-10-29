Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
#30. Rita’s Italian Ice
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2116 Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-2474
#29. Diamonds Ice Cream
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Mexican
– Price: $
– Address: 5461 Bethel Sawmill Ctr, Columbus, OH 43235-7204
#28. Gigi’s Cupcakes
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2019 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2000
#27. Fox in the Snow Cafe
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 210 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206-3526
#26. Kittie’s Hand Crafted Cakes
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 495 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-5701
#25. Simply Rolled Ice Cream
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 970 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2493
#24. Pattycake Vegan Bakery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3009 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-1105
#23. Mardi Gras Homemade Ice Cream
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $
– Address: 1947 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH 43235-1807
#22. Graeter’s Ice Cream
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8749 Sancus Blvd Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240
#21. The Suisse Shop Bakery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2119 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2022
#20. Taste of Belgium – North Market
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622
#19. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $
– Address: 5665 Feder Rd, Columbus, OH 43228-9045
#18. Winans German Village
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 897 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43206-2505
#17. Destination Donuts
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
– Price: $
– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622
#16. Belle’s Bread
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, French
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1168 Kenny Centre Mall, Columbus, OH 43220-4036
#15. Graeter’s Ice Cream
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 2282 E Main St, Bexley, OH 43209-2335
#14. Chocolate Cafe
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1855 Northwest Blvd, Columbus, OH 43212-1631
#13. Graeter’s Ice Cream
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 147 Easton Town Ctr, Columbus, OH 43219
#12. Amy’s Donuts
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
– Price: $
– Address: 650 Georgesville Rd, Columbus, OH 43228-2404
#11. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4247 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-3049
#10. La Chatelaine French Bakery
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, French
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1550 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221-3921
#9. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 3998 Gramercy St, Columbus, OH 43219-2598
#8. Buckeye Donuts
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 1998 N High St Corner of 18th & High Streets, Columbus, OH 43201-1165
#7. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 900 Mohawk St, Columbus, OH 43206-2632
#6. The Cheesecake Factory
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (391 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3975 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219-6070
#5. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622
#4. The Cheesecake Factory
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (347 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1566 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2042
#3. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (992 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 1281 Grandview Ave Bank Block Shopping Center, Columbus, OH 43212-3438
#2. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 714 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1426
#1. Pistacia Vera
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (607 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 541 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-5721
