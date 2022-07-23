With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Columbus that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Hubert’s Polish Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Polish, European

– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

#29. Mikey’s Late Night Slice

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Address: 1030 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2410

#28. Si Senor

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Peruvian

– Address: 72 E Lynn St, Columbus, OH 43215-3508

#27. Sababa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Address: 6280 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213-1572

#26. Stauf’s Coffee Roasters

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Address: 627 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43206-1060

#25. Amy’s Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Address: 650 Georgesville Rd, Columbus, OH 43228-2404

#24. Cuco’s Taqueria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Address: 2162 West Henderson Road, Columbus, OH 43220

#23. Hot Chicken Takeover

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 4203 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-3011

#22. Piada Italian Street Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

– Address: 4025 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219-6066

#21. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (Gramercy Street location)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Address: 3998 Gramercy St, Columbus, OH 43219-2598

#20. Culver’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 1444 Rentra Dr, Columbus, OH 43228-8922

#19. DK Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 1715 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2739

#18. Adriatico’s New York Style

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 265 W 11th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2356

#17. Buckeye Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Address: 1998 N High St Corner of 18th & High Streets, Columbus, OH 43201-1165

#16. German Village Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 193 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206-2629

#15. Panini Opa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Address: 4799 Sawmill Rd, Columbus, OH 43235-7265

#14. Press Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 741 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1425

#13. King Gyros Greek Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Address: 400 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43213-2036

#12. Buckeye Pho Asian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 761 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43214-1901

#11. Rubino’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2480

#10. Hang Over Easy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 1646 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2333

#9. Los Guachos Taqueria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Address: 5221 Godown Rd, Columbus, OH 43235-4023

#8. Condado Tacos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (216 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 1227 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2461

#7. Momo Ghar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Tibetan

– Address: 1265 Morse Rd Inside of the Saraga International Market, Columbus, OH 43229-6320

#6. Hot Chicken Takeover

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 59 Spruce St Fl 2 North Market, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

#5. Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 248 S 4th St, Columbus, OH 43215-5215

#4. Tommy’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 914 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222-1444

#3. Brown Bag Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 898 Mohawk St, Columbus, OH 43206-2632

#2. Scotty’s Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 2980 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209

#1. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (Grandview Avenue location)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (992 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Address: 1281 Grandview Ave Bank Block Shopping Center, Columbus, OH 43212-3438

