From the first coffee houses in the Ottoman Empire to Boston’s London Coffee House, cafes have always been an egalitarian place to gather, sip, and share ideas, many of which have changed the world.

During the Enlightenment, cafes would regularly entertain the likes of Voltaire, Rousseau, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and Isaac Newton. Later, Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre would spend hours in cafes, pondering their works and holding court alongside other intellectuals.

Needless to say, coffee and cafes beget some revolutionary ideas; sipping a cup may even be a political act. When settlers dumped tea into the Boston Harbor to send a message to the British empire, tea became a British loyalist’s drink, and coffee became a popular substitute. Unsurprisingly, Boston’s London Coffee House opened in 1689, was soon renamed the American Coffee House. Later on in Philadelphia, Merchant Coffee House, also known as the City Tavern, would host the likes of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Paul Revere, as well as witness an early reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Many other coffee shops steeped in history abound in the United States, including New York City’s Caffe Reggio. Founded in 1927, it was the first to serve cappuccino in the country, as well as one of the first to use a La Pavoni espresso machine. New Orleans’ Cafe du Monde, founded in 1862, is a fixture in the French Quarter for its coffee and beignets.

Whether it’s for a cup of Joe, a heady conversation, or simply a place to start the day, cafes have become part of our personal landmarks, so where have others gone to find their refuge or perhaps their perfect dose of caffeine? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cafes in Columbus using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#27. Au Bon Pain

– Rating: 3.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 410 W 10th Ave Rm L030 Ohio State Medical Center Columbus, OH 43210

– Categories: Bakeries, Cafes, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

#26. Bonjour Cafe

– Rating: 3.5/5 (17 reviews)

– Adress: 330 S High St Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#25. Sahara Shisha

– Rating: 3.5/5 (44 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 20 E Arcadia Ave Columbus, OH 43202

– Categories: Hookah Bars, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#24. M I A Hookah Cafe

– Rating: 3.5/5 (27 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 132 E 5th Ave Columbus, OH 43201

– Categories: Hookah Bars, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#23. Up Front

– Rating: 3.5/5 (20 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 503 S Front St Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Cafes, Italian, Comedy Clubs

– Read more on Yelp

#22. Giant Eagle Market District

– Rating: 3.5/5 (155 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 3061 Kingsdale Ctr Columbus, OH 43221

– Categories: Grocery, Beer, Wine & Spirits, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#21. First Watch

– Rating: 4.0/5 (114 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 3144 Kingsdale Ctr Columbus, OH 43221

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, American (Traditional)

– Read more on Yelp

#20. First Watch

– Rating: 4.0/5 (103 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1567 North High St Columbus, OH 43201

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, American (Traditional)

– Read more on Yelp

#19. First Watch

– Rating: 4.0/5 (178 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 496 South High St Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, American (Traditional)

– Read more on Yelp

#18. Cornerstone Deli & Café

– Rating: 4.0/5 (242 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 3296 N High St Columbus, OH 43202

– Categories: Delis, Sandwiches, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#17. Chocolate Café

– Rating: 4.0/5 (236 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1855 Northwest Blvd Columbus, OH 43212

– Categories: Desserts, Cafes, American (Traditional)

– Read more on Yelp

#16. Bloch Cafe

– Rating: 4.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Adress: 460 W 10th Ave Fl 14 Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital Columbus, OH 43210

– Categories: Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#15. Heirloom

– Rating: 4.0/5 (58 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1871 N High St Columbus, OH 43210

– Categories: Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#14. Java Central Coffee Roasters – Italian Village

– Rating: 4.0/5 (137 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 119 E 5th Ave Ste B Columbus, OH 43201

– Categories: Coffee Roasteries, Cafes, Art Galleries

– Read more on Yelp

#13. Dough Mama

– Rating: 4.0/5 (214 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 3335 N High St Columbus, OH 43202

– Categories: Bakeries, Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp

#12. Kittie’s Cakes

– Rating: 4.0/5 (71 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2424 E Main St Bexley, OH 43209

– Categories: Cupcakes, Bakeries, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#11. South Of Lane

– Rating: 4.5/5 (324 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1987 Guilford Rd Columbus, OH 43221

– Categories: Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#10. Alchemy Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5/5 (79 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1439 Grandview Ave Columbus, OH 43212

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp

#9. Alchemy Café

– Rating: 4.5/5 (233 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 625 Parsons Ave Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Cafes, Sandwiches, Vegan

– Read more on Yelp

#8. Fox In the Snow Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1177 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1031 4th St Columbus, OH 43201

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Bakeries, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#7. Kolache Republic

– Rating: 4.5/5 (134 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 702 S. High Street The Daily Growler Columbus, OH 43206

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

#6. Freedom A La Cart

– Rating: 4.5/5 (51 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 123 E Spring St Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Caterers, Bakeries, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#5. Emmett’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (65 reviews)

– Adress: 2571 Neil Ave Columbus, OH 43202

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp

#4. Emmett’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (107 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 744 S High St Columbus, OH 43206

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp

#3. Blu Note Jazz Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (23 reviews)

– Adress: 2882 E Main St Columbus, OH 43209

– Categories: Jazz & Blues, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#2. Scotty’s Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (554 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2980 E Broad St Columbus, OH 43209

– Categories: Delis, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

#1. Bada Bean Bada Booze

– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Adress: 231 E 1st Ave Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Cafes, Cocktail Bars

– Read more on Yelp