Brunch service is one of several categories rated by Tripadvisor in its annual Best of the Best ranking (Getty Images).

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.

Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

1 / 30 Tripadvisor

#30. Lavash Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2985 N High St # 43202, Columbus, OH 43202-1103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

2 / 30 Tripadvisor

#29. Northstar Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4241 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-3049

– Read more on Tripadvisor

3 / 30 Tripadvisor

#28. DK Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1715 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2739

– Read more on Tripadvisor

4 / 30 Tripadvisor

#27. Cafe Istanbul Mediterranean Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3983 Worth Ave, Columbus, OH 43219-6117

– Read more on Tripadvisor

5 / 30 Tripadvisor

#26. The Cheesecake Factory

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (392 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3975 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219-6070

– Read more on Tripadvisor

6 / 30 Tripadvisor

#25. Fado Irish Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4022 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219

– Read more on Tripadvisor

7 / 30 Tripadvisor

#24. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 496 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215-5603

– Read more on Tripadvisor

8 / 30 Tripadvisor

#23. Tip Top Kitchen and Cocktails

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 73 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215-3103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

9 / 30 Tripadvisor

#22. Brio Italian Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (438 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3993 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219-6068

– Read more on Tripadvisor

10 / 30 Tripadvisor

#21. Forno Kitchen + Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 721 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1550

– Read more on Tripadvisor

11 / 30 Tripadvisor

#20. The Guild House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 624 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2010

– Read more on Tripadvisor

12 / 30 Tripadvisor

#19. Hofbrauhaus Columbus

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (414 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 800 Goodale Blvd, Columbus, OH 43212-3825

– Read more on Tripadvisor

13 / 30 Tripadvisor

#18. Portia’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4428 Indianola Ave, Columbus, OH 43214-2226

– Read more on Tripadvisor

14 / 30 Tripadvisor

#17. Old Mohawk Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 819 Mohawk St, Columbus, OH 43206-2603

– Read more on Tripadvisor

15 / 30 Tripadvisor

#16. Katzinger’s Delicatessen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (497 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 475 S 3rd St Parking available behind deli, corner of Blenkner & Livingston ave, Columbus, OH 43215-5701

– Read more on Tripadvisor

16 / 30 Tripadvisor

#15. Katalina’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1105 Pennsylvania Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-7300

– Read more on Tripadvisor

17 / 30 Tripadvisor

#14. The Pearl

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (613 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 641 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215

– Read more on Tripadvisor

18 / 30 Tripadvisor

#13. Northstar Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Easton Town Centre 4015 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219

– Read more on Tripadvisor

19 / 30 Tripadvisor

#12. Valters at the Maennerchor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 976 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206-2524

– Read more on Tripadvisor

20 / 30 Tripadvisor

#11. Cap City Fine Diner and Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (737 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1299 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212-3135

– Read more on Tripadvisor

21 / 30 Tripadvisor

#10. Milestone 229

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 229 Civic Center Dr, Columbus, OH 43215-4194

– Read more on Tripadvisor

22 / 30 Tripadvisor

#9. Polaris Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1835 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2049

– Read more on Tripadvisor

23 / 30 Tripadvisor

#8. Tommy’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 914 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222-1444

– Read more on Tripadvisor

24 / 30 Tripadvisor

#7. Scotty’s Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2980 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209

– Read more on Tripadvisor

25 / 30 Tripadvisor

#6. Skillet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 410 E Whittier St Corner of Whittier & Beech Streets, Columbus, OH 43206-2329

– Read more on Tripadvisor

26 / 30 Tripadvisor

#5. Fox in the Snow Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1031 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201-3629

– Read more on Tripadvisor

27 / 30 Tripadvisor

#4. Lindey’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,174 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 169 E Beck St, Columbus, OH 43206-1182

– Read more on Tripadvisor

28 / 30 Tripadvisor

#3. Northstar Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (913 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 951 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2406

– Read more on Tripadvisor

29 / 30 Tripadvisor

#2. Pistacia Vera

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (607 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 541 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-5721

– Read more on Tripadvisor

30 / 30 Tripadvisor

#1. Mozart’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Hungarian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4784 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-1554

– Read more on Tripadvisor