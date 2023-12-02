With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Grand Day Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 1284 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2506

#29. Stauf’s Coffee Roasters

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 627 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43206-1060

#28. Fox in the Snow Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 210 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206-3526

#27. Dough Mama

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3335 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-1115

#26. The Guild House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (395 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 624 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2010

#25. Dempsey’s Food & Spirits

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 346 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215-4510

#24. Market Stand Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 350 N High St Hyatt Regency Columbus, Columbus, OH 43215-2006

#23. Beechwold Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 4408 Indianola Ave, Columbus, OH 43214-2226

#22. Sunny Street Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 277 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2562

#21. Stav’s Diner

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2932 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209-1963

#20. La Chatelaine French Bakery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1550 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221-3921

#19. Mimi’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (293 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1428 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240

#18. Scrambler Marie’s Breakfast Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8679 Sancus Blvd, Columbus, OH 43240-4052

#17. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4770 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43230-1355

#16. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2103 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2022

#15. German Village Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 193 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206-2629

#14. Tasi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 680 N Pearl St, Columbus, OH 43215-1518

#13. DK Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1715 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2739

#12. Hang Over Easy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1646 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2333

#11. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 496 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215-5603

#10. Valters at the Maennerchor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 976 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206-2524

#9. Skillet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 410 E Whittier St Corner of Whittier & Beech Streets, Columbus, OH 43206-2329

#8. Northstar Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Easton Town Centre 4015 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219

#7. Katalina’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1105 Pennsylvania Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-7300

#6. Tommy’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 914 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222-1444

#5. Scotty’s Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2980 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209

#4. Northstar Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (917 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 951 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2406

#3. Pistacia Vera

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (611 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 541 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-5721

#2. Mozart’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Hungarian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4784 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-1554

#1. Fox in the Snow Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1031 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201-3629

