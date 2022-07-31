With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Destination Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

#29. Grand Day Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 1284 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2506

#28. Dough Mama

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3335 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202-1115

#27. Stauf’s Coffee Roasters

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 627 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43206-1060

#26. Dempsey’s Food & Spirits

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 346 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215-4510

#25. The Guild House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 624 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2010

#24. Stav’s Diner

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2932 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209-1963

#23. Sunny Street Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 277 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2562

#22. Beechwold Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 4408 Indianola Ave, Columbus, OH 43214-2226

#21. Market Stand Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 350 N High St Hyatt Regency Columbus, Columbus, OH 43215-2006

#20. Scrambler Marie’s Breakfast Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8679 Sancus Blvd, Columbus, OH 43240-4052

#19. La Chatelaine French Bakery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1550 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221-3921

#18. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2103 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2022

#17. Mimi’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1428 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240

#16. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4770 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43230-1355

#15. German Village Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 193 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206-2629

#14. Tasi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 680 N Pearl St, Columbus, OH 43215-1518

#13. DK Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1715 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2739

#12. Hang Over Easy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 1646 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-2333

#11. Valters at the Maennerchor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 976 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206-2524

#10. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 496 S High St, Columbus, OH 43215-5603

#9. Skillet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 410 E Whittier St Corner of Whittier & Beech Streets, Columbus, OH 43206-2329

#8. Katalina’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1105 Pennsylvania Ave, Columbus, OH 43201-7300

#7. Northstar Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Easton Town Centre 4015 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219

#6. Scotty’s Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2980 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209

#5. Tommy’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 914 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222-1444

#4. Northstar Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (912 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 951 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2406

#3. Mozart’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Hungarian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4784 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-1554

#2. Pistacia Vera

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (607 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 541 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-5721

#1. Fox in the Snow Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1031 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201-3629

