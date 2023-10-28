Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone.

When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.

For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems. In New York City, for example, a majority of highly rated bars were located in the Theater District—likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated bars and pubs in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some bars on the list may have recently closed.

#15. Red Door Tavern

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1736 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-2319

#14. World of Beer

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1568 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-1189

#13. Pastimes Pub and Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1333 Worthington Centre Dr, Columbus, OH 43085-4901

#12. Wine on High

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 789 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-3452

#11. Bernards Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 630 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215

#10. Byrne’s Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $

– Address: 1248 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212-3047

#9. Woodlands Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: not available

– Address: Third Street, Columbus, OH

#8. O’Charley’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6285 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43231-1617

#7. World of Beer

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3934 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219-6067

#6. O’Charley’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1425 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240

#5. Plank’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 888 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206-1929

#4. Local Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 743 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206-1908

#3. R Arena Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 413 N Front St Ste 150, Columbus, OH 43215-2228

#2. The Walrus Kitchen & Public House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 143 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43215-5243

#1. Arch City Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 862 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1453

