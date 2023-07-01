Barbecue, also known as BBQ for short, has captivated the taste buds of millions of people across the world; its smell, a quintessential part of backyard parties and long, lazy holiday weekends. This cooking method involves slow cooking and smoking meat over an open flame or heat source. Beyond the slab of baby back ribs and brisket that we’re probably familiar with, barbecue has a long history dating back centuries and is rooted in various cultures.

The earliest origins of barbecue can be traced back to the Taino people, who were Indigenous to the Caribbean. By the 19th century, the technique became widespread in the American South, primarily using pork. Taino people didn’t use the word barbecue. Instead, this method of cooking food over a raised wooden grate was referred to as barbacoa.

As time passed, techniques and flavors evolved as a result of colonization, globalization, and advancements in technology. Today, barbecue has become a beloved food all over the world. In the United States, there are four distinct styles: Memphis, North Carolina, Kansas City, and Texas BBQ. Memphis is renowned for pulled pork; North Carolina for smoked pork infused in vinegar sauce; Kansas City for dry-rubbed meats, and Texas for grilled brisket.

No matter the style, however, barbecue can be enjoyed anywhere, but if you’re specifically looking for the best places to enjoy the savory and mouthwatering delights, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Columbus using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#29. Texas Roadhouse (Hilliard Rome Road)

– Rating: 3.5/5 (131 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1770 Hilliard Rome Rd Columbus, OH 43026

– Categories: Steakhouses, Barbecue, American (Traditional)

#28. Texas Roadhouse (Lyra Drive)

– Rating: 3.5/5 (181 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8440 Lyra Dr Columbus, OH 43240

– Categories: Barbecue, American (Traditional), Steakhouses

#27. High Beck Tavern

– Rating: 3.5/5 (96 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 564 S High St Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Dive Bars, Burgers, Barbecue

#26. The Pit BBQ Grille

– Rating: 4.0/5 (36 reviews)

– Address: 4219 N High St Columbus, OH 43214

– Categories: Barbecue, Chicken Wings

#25. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0/5 (115 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4950 N Hamilton Rd Columbus, OH 43230

– Categories: Steakhouses, American (Traditional), Barbecue

#24. Tee Gyro

– Rating: 4.5/5 (3 reviews)

– Address: 6800 E Broad St Columbus, OH 43213

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue, Wraps

#23. Pecan Penny’s

– Rating: 4.0/5 (312 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 113 E Main St Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Barbecue, Cocktail Bars, American (Traditional)

#22. Cafe’s Round II

– Rating: 4.0/5 (74 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1312 Grandview Ave Columbus, OH 43212

– Categories: Whiskey Bars, Barbecue, Breakfast & Brunch

#21. City Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0/5 (143 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1501 Gemini Pl Columbus, OH 43240

– Categories: Barbecue, Desserts, Chicken Wings

#20. Ribman Catering

– Rating: 4.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 1030 Alum Creek Dr Columbus, OH 43209

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue

#19. Bristol Republic

– Rating: 4.0/5 (242 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1124 N High St Columbus, OH 43201

– Categories: Bars, Barbecue, Breakfast & Brunch

#18. TaKorea

– Rating: 4.0/5 (19 reviews)

– Address: 1282 Essex Ave Columbus, OH 43201

– Categories: Mexican, Barbecue, Korean

#17. GOGI Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.0/5 (327 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1138 Bethel Rd Columbus, OH 43220

– Categories: Korean, Barbecue

#16. Hank’s Texas BBQ

– Rating: 4.0/5 (127 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2941 N High St Columbus, OH 43202

– Categories: Barbecue, Salad, Sandwiches

#15. Hoggy’s Restaurant and Catering

– Rating: 4.0/5 (109 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 830 Bethel Rd Columbus, OH 43214

– Categories: American (Traditional), Barbecue

#14. City Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0/5 (339 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2111 W Henderson Rd Columbus, OH 43220

– Categories: Barbecue

#13. Mid City Garage

– Rating: 4.0/5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 1179 Jaeger St Columbus, OH 43206

– Categories: Bars, Barbecue

#12. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

– Rating: 4.5/5 (59 reviews)

– Address: 5240 Bethel Center Mall Columbus, OH 43220

– Categories: Hot Pot, Korean, Barbecue

#11. So Gong Dong Tofu and Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (186 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2950 Hayden Rd Columbus, OH 43235

– Categories: Korean, Barbecue

#10. Ray Ray’s Hog Pit

– Rating: 4.5/5 (101 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 424 W Town St Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue

#9. Smoked on High BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (269 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 755 S High St Columbus, OH 43206

– Categories: Barbecue, Sandwiches, Beer, Wine & Spirits

#8. Ray Ray’s Hog Pit

– Rating: 4.5/5 (456 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2619 N High St Columbus, OH 43202

– Categories: Barbecue, Food Trucks

#7. House Taco

– Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)

– Address: 1 Capitol Sq Columbus, OH 43215

– Categories: Tacos, Barbecue

#6. BBQ Alley

– Rating: 4.5/5 (65 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4255 S Hamilton Rd Ricart Mega Mall Columbus, OH 43125

– Categories: Barbecue

#5. Alebrijes

– Rating: 4.5/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 1500 E Long St Columbus, OH 43203

– Categories: Mexican, Food Trucks, Barbecue

#4. #1 Hawaiian Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 4330 N High St Columbus, OH 43214

– Categories: Hawaiian, Barbecue, Seafood

#3. Jack Ruby’s Barbecue Company

– Rating: 4.5/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 225 Park Rd Columbus, OH 43235

– Categories: Barbecue, Food Trucks

#2. Texas Steele BBQ

– Rating: 5.0/5 (49 reviews)

– Address: 1060 King Ave Columbus, OH 43212

– Categories: Barbecue, American (Traditional), Bars

#1. Slab

– Rating: 5.0/5 (30 reviews)

– Address: Columbus, OH 43206

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue

