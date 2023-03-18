Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Columbus, OH metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.
#30. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $40,470
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,550
– Employment: 34,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)
— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)
#29. Biological technicians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $50,200
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,770
– Employment: 76,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($69,050)
— Boulder, CO ($68,640)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($65,940)
#28. Occupational health and safety technicians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $51,370
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,560
– Employment: 21,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#27. Hydrologic technicians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $52,050
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,760
– Employment: 3,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($126,900)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($108,260)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,310)
#26. Survey researchers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $52,290
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,690
– Employment: 8,850
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($90,860)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($88,580)
— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($86,230)
#25. Chemical technicians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $53,760
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,040
– Employment: 57,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($86,340)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($77,020)
#24. Microbiologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $56,670
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,820
– Employment: 19,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Knoxville, TN ($125,380)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($121,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($115,340)
#23. Social science research assistants
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $58,080
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,430
– Employment: 28,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($88,730)
— Columbia, SC ($77,760)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($70,570)
#22. Food science technicians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $61,420
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,870
– Employment: 11,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($66,580)
— Owensboro, KY ($63,700)
— Columbus, OH ($61,420)
#21. Zoologists and wildlife biologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $63,960
– #87 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,300
– Employment: 15,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($109,570)
— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($106,800)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,350)
#20. Foresters
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $66,400
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,710
– Employment: 9,500
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($96,220)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,320)
#19. Urban and regional planners
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $71,830
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,310
– Employment: 38,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($119,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)
#18. Conservation scientists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $74,560
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,230
– Employment: 22,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)
#17. Soil and plant scientists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $75,440
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,290
– Employment: 15,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)
— Raleigh, NC ($109,320)
#16. Forensic science technicians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $75,580
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,850
– Employment: 17,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,600)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,980)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,410)
#15. School psychologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $75,760
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,770
– Employment: 57,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($116,280)
— El Centro, CA ($116,010)
— Fresno, CA ($115,360)
#14. Sociologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $76,350
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,260
– Employment: 2,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($129,870)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($117,170)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,760)
#13. Chemists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $78,310
– #116 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,130
– Employment: 80,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)
#12. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $81,430
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 76,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)
#11. Occupational health and safety specialists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $81,860
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
#10. Epidemiologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $82,410
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,740
– Employment: 8,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($145,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($139,240)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($124,460)
#9. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $83,810
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
#8. Biochemists and biophysicists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $83,900
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,460
– Employment: 35,050
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($135,070)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($133,390)
#7. Hydrologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $87,570
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,780
– Employment: 6,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)
#6. Food scientists and technologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $91,530
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– Employment: 13,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)
— Wichita, KS ($102,100)
#5. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $93,410
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,050
– Employment: 108,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)
— Columbia, SC ($155,570)
— Danbury, CT ($151,970)
#4. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $96,540
– #100 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
#3. Materials scientists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $96,750
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,790
– Employment: 6,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)
#2. Economists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,450
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,830
– Employment: 15,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($162,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,320)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($156,360)
#1. Physicists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $139,300
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)