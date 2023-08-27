College isn’t for everyone—despite what today’s youth may hear from the adults in their lives.

From the moment they arrive freshman year, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor’s degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Columbus that don’t require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Columbus that don’t require a college degree.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

– Median annual wage: $58,390

– Median hourly wage: $28.07

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 5,360 people (5.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#49. Tool and die makers

– Median annual wage: $58,420

– Median hourly wage: $28.09

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 570 people (0.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#48. Insurance sales agents

– Median annual wage: $58,500

– Median hourly wage: $28.12

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 3,330 people (3.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#47. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

– Median annual wage: $58,700

– Median hourly wage: $28.22

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 870 people (0.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#46. Firefighters

– Median annual wage: $59,180

– Median hourly wage: $28.45

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 4,350 people (4.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#45. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

– Median annual wage: $60,020

– Median hourly wage: $28.86

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 240 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#44. Maintenance workers, machinery

– Median annual wage: $60,430

– Median hourly wage: $29.05

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 380 people (0.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#43. Industrial machinery mechanics

– Median annual wage: $61,150

– Median hourly wage: $29.40

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,560 people (1.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#42. Electricians

– Median annual wage: $61,400

– Median hourly wage: $29.52

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 4,970 people (4.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#41. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

– Median annual wage: $61,420

– Median hourly wage: $29.53

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#40. Meter readers, utilities

– Median annual wage: $61,450

– Median hourly wage: $29.55

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#39. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

– Median annual wage: $61,660

– Median hourly wage: $29.65

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 820 people (0.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#38. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

– Median annual wage: $61,780

– Median hourly wage: $29.70

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 10,280 people (9.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#37. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage: $62,110

– Median hourly wage: $29.86

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 3,840 people (3.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#36. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

– Median annual wage: $62,610

– Median hourly wage: $30.10

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 120 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#35. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

– Median annual wage: $62,670

– Median hourly wage: $30.13

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 8,210 people (7.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#34. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

– Median annual wage: $62,840

– Median hourly wage: $30.21

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 120 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#33. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage: $63,080

– Median hourly wage: $30.33

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,220 people (1.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#32. First-line supervisors of protective service workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $63,460

– Median hourly wage: $30.51

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 100 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#31. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– Median annual wage: $63,520

– Median hourly wage: $30.54

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 2,770 people (2.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#30. Brickmasons and blockmasons

– Median annual wage: $63,890

– Median hourly wage: $30.71

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 380 people (0.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#29. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

– Median annual wage: $64,100

– Median hourly wage: $30.82

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 2,420 people (2.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#28. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $64,870

– Median hourly wage: $31.19

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 3,360 people (3.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#27. Occupational health and safety technicians

– Median annual wage: $64,890

– Median hourly wage: $31.20

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 300 people (0.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#26. Construction and building inspectors

– Median annual wage: $64,930

– Median hourly wage: $31.22

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 880 people (0.83 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#25. Power plant operators

– Median annual wage: $66,500

– Median hourly wage: $31.97

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 40 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#24. Structural iron and steel workers

– Median annual wage: $66,580

– Median hourly wage: $32.01

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 420 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#23. Sheet metal workers

– Median annual wage: $67,140

– Median hourly wage: $32.28

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 740 people (0.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#22. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

– Median annual wage: $67,520

– Median hourly wage: $32.46

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 180 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#21. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $67,680

– Median hourly wage: $32.54

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 10,470 people (9.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#20. Crane and tower operators

– Median annual wage: $70,990

– Median hourly wage: $34.13

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 240 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#19. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

– Median annual wage: $71,330

– Median hourly wage: $34.29

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 1,040 people (0.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#18. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $72,050

– Median hourly wage: $34.64

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 3,660 people (3.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#17. Transportation inspectors

– Median annual wage: $72,950

– Median hourly wage: $35.07

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 100 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#16. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $74,210

– Median hourly wage: $35.68

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 3,690 people (3.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#15. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage: $75,730

– Median hourly wage: $36.41

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 490 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#14. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

– Median annual wage: $77,300

– Median hourly wage: $37.16

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 4,700 people (4.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#13. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

– Median annual wage: $79,280

– Median hourly wage: $38.11

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 40 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#12. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

– Median annual wage: $80,080

– Median hourly wage: $38.50

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 610 people (0.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#11. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $83,900

– Median hourly wage: $40.34

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,590 people (1.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#10. Postmasters and mail superintendents

– Median annual wage: $84,050

– Median hourly wage: $40.41

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 60 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#9. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

– Median annual wage: $84,450

– Median hourly wage: $40.60

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 90 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#8. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $84,750

– Median hourly wage: $40.75

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 810 people (0.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#7. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

– Median annual wage: $84,950

– Median hourly wage: $40.84

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 50 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#6. Gambling surveillance officers and gambling investigators

– Median annual wage: $85,680

– Median hourly wage: $41.19

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 90 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $86,850

– Median hourly wage: $41.76

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,420 people (1.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#4. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

– Median annual wage: $95,910

– Median hourly wage: $46.11

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 230 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#3. Commercial pilots

– Median annual wage: $101,160

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 2,380 people (2.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#2. Fire inspectors and investigators

– Median annual wage: $101,400

– Median hourly wage: $48.75

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 280 people (0.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $110,240

– Median hourly wage: $53.00

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 870 people (0.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training