The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Columbus, OH using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#50. Glaziers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,500

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)

— Salem, OR ($78,000)

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($76,680)

#49. Bailiffs

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,550

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,730

– Employment: 18,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($69,600)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,050)

— Glens Falls, NY ($66,980)

#48. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,800

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,710

– Employment: 110,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($58,060)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($55,720)

— Columbus, OH ($53,800)

#47. Brokerage clerks

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,010

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)

#46. Real estate brokers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,620

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

#45. Postal service mail carriers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,740

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,910

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#44. Electricians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,780

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#43. Industrial machinery mechanics

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,920

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#42. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,090

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#41. Sheet metal workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,580

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#40. Chefs and head cooks

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,620

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

#39. Traffic technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,320

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,140

– Employment: 7,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,160)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,500)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($76,460)

#38. Maintenance workers, machinery

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $59,370

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)

#37. Structural iron and steel workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $60,070

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)

#36. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $60,400

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,690

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

#35. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,200

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

#34. Insulation workers, mechanical

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,590

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,470

– Employment: 27,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,380)

— Syracuse, NY ($97,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,740)

#33. Crane and tower operators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,350

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#32. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,600

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#31. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,920

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#30. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $62,960

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#29. Advertising sales agents

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $63,560

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#28. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,680

– #285 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#27. Lodging managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,140

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

#26. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,150

– #259 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#25. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,240

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)

#24. Construction and building inspectors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,300

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#23. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,830

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#22. Flight attendants

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $66,080

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,150

– Employment: 116,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)

#21. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $66,160

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,420

– Employment: 22,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— South Arkansas nonmetropolitan area ($85,480)

— Northwestern Idaho nonmetropolitan area ($77,330)

— Longview, WA ($74,500)

#20. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $66,920

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#19. Millwrights

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,650

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

#18. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,110

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#17. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $71,670

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#16. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $73,080

– #164 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#15. Insurance sales agents

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $73,230

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $73,370

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#13. Food service managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $75,470

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#12. Gambling surveillance officers and gambling investigators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $75,880

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,910

– Employment: 8,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbus, OH ($75,880)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($56,500)

— Southern Indiana nonmetropolitan area ($50,370)

#11. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $76,590

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#10. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $76,840

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#9. Transportation inspectors

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#8. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $79,290

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($101,900)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)

#7. Detectives and criminal investigators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $83,120

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#6. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $84,090

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

#5. Power plant operators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $87,860

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $88,710

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,690

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $96,850

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 960

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $102,290

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#1. Commercial pilots

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $137,300

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)