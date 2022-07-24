The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Columbus, OH using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.
#50. Glaziers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $53,500
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,970
– Employment: 52,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)
— Salem, OR ($78,000)
— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($76,680)
#49. Bailiffs
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $53,550
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,730
– Employment: 18,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($69,600)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,050)
— Glens Falls, NY ($66,980)
#48. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $53,800
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $45,710
– Employment: 110,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tulsa, OK ($58,060)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($55,720)
— Columbus, OH ($53,800)
#47. Brokerage clerks
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $54,010
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,460
– Employment: 44,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)
#46. Real estate brokers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $54,620
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,630
– Employment: 44,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)
#45. Postal service mail carriers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $54,740
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,910
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,180
– Employment: 333,570
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($57,160)
— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
#44. Electricians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $56,780
– #253 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,550
– Employment: 656,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
#43. Industrial machinery mechanics
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $56,920
– #251 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,350
– Employment: 385,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#42. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $57,090
– #129 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,000
– Employment: 147,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#41. Sheet metal workers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $57,580
– #117 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 510
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,320
– Employment: 128,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)
#40. Chefs and head cooks
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $57,620
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,740
– Employment: 101,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
#39. Traffic technicians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $58,320
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,140
– Employment: 7,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,160)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,500)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($76,460)
#38. Maintenance workers, machinery
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $59,370
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,960
– Employment: 65,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)
— Savannah, GA ($76,260)
#37. Structural iron and steel workers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $60,070
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,650
– Employment: 71,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)
— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)
#36. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $60,400
– #201 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,690
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,210
– Employment: 219,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)
#35. Brickmasons and blockmasons
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $61,200
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,420
– Employment: 59,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)
— Decatur, IL ($92,670)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)
#34. Insulation workers, mechanical
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $61,590
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,470
– Employment: 27,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,380)
— Syracuse, NY ($97,670)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,740)
#33. Crane and tower operators
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $62,350
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,010
– Employment: 44,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#32. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $62,600
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,450
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,280
– Employment: 402,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
#31. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $62,920
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,490
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,010
– Employment: 1,427,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#30. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $62,960
– #144 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,100
– Employment: 417,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#29. Advertising sales agents
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $63,560
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,040
– Employment: 110,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
#28. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $64,680
– #285 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 287,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
#27. Lodging managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $65,140
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 31,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
#26. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $65,150
– #259 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 599,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
#25. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $65,240
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,170
– Employment: 29,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)
#24. Construction and building inspectors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $65,300
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,470
– Employment: 113,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#23. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $65,830
– #148 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,490
– Employment: 977,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#22. Flight attendants
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $66,080
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,150
– Employment: 116,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)
— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)
#21. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $66,160
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,420
– Employment: 22,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— South Arkansas nonmetropolitan area ($85,480)
— Northwestern Idaho nonmetropolitan area ($77,330)
— Longview, WA ($74,500)
#20. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $66,920
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,230
– Employment: 503,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#19. Millwrights
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $67,650
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,080
– Employment: 44,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)
#18. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $70,110
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,400
– Employment: 50,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
#17. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $71,670
– #184 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,990
– Employment: 614,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#16. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $73,080
– #164 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,100
– Employment: 475,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#15. Insurance sales agents
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $73,230
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,100
– Employment: 409,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $73,370
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,370
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,500
– Employment: 1,278,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#13. Food service managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $75,470
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,990
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– Employment: 197,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#12. Gambling surveillance officers and gambling investigators
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $75,880
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $39,910
– Employment: 8,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Columbus, OH ($75,880)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($56,500)
— Southern Indiana nonmetropolitan area ($50,370)
#11. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $76,590
– #205 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,410
– Employment: 114,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
#10. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $76,840
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,600
– Employment: 53,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#9. Transportation inspectors
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 27,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#8. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $79,290
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,610
– Employment: 40,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($101,900)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)
#7. Detectives and criminal investigators
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $83,120
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,300
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#6. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $84,090
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,660
– Employment: 13,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
#5. Power plant operators
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $87,860
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,890
– Employment: 32,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $88,710
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,690
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– Employment: 240,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $96,850
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 960
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,180
– Employment: 122,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $102,290
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#1. Commercial pilots
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $137,300
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,180
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,830
– Employment: 37,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)