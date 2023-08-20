Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the Columbus metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
#30. Statisticians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $73,020
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,450
– Employment: 31,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)
#29. Web and digital interface designers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $74,780
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,460
– Employment: 82,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)
#28. Calibration technologists and technicians
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $75,640
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,800
– Employment: 8,500
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($92,210)
— Boulder, CO ($85,940)
— Midland, TX ($80,990)
#27. Web developers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $77,540
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 84,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)
#26. Cartographers and photogrammetrists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $77,610
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,510
– Employment: 12,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($104,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,720)
#25. Architects, except landscape and naval
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $81,210
– #164 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
#24. Computer hardware engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $82,760
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
#23. Computer programmers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $87,110
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
#22. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $87,800
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
#21. Mechanical engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $87,960
– #208 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,830
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#20. Civil engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $88,420
– #202 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,970
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#19. Industrial engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $89,680
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,830
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#18. Materials engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $89,950
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
#17. Network and computer systems administrators
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $90,440
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,080
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#16. Data scientists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 760
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
#15. Database administrators
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $91,380
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 710
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
#14. Operations research analysts
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $91,420
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
#13. Electronics engineers, except computer
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $95,080
– #145 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#12. Environmental engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $95,210
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#11. Computer systems analysts
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $96,040
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#10. Database architects
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $97,510
– #100 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
#9. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $101,180
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
#8. Information security analysts
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $102,200
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#7. Electrical engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $103,280
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#6. Chemical engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $104,090
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
#5. Software developers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $106,170
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 13,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#4. Actuaries
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $108,360
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
#3. Aerospace engineers
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,280
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#2. Computer network architects
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $115,580
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#1. Computer and information research scientists
Columbus, OH
– Annual mean salary: $128,340
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)