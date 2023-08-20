Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the Columbus metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

#30. Statisticians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $73,020

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,450

– Employment: 31,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)

#29. Web and digital interface designers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $74,780

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,460

– Employment: 82,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)

#28. Calibration technologists and technicians

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $75,640

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,800

– Employment: 8,500

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($92,210)

— Boulder, CO ($85,940)

— Midland, TX ($80,990)

#27. Web developers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $77,540

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 84,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)

#26. Cartographers and photogrammetrists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,510

– Employment: 12,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($104,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,720)

#25. Architects, except landscape and naval

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $81,210

– #164 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#24. Computer hardware engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $82,760

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#23. Computer programmers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $87,110

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#22. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $87,800

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

#21. Mechanical engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $87,960

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#20. Civil engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $88,420

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,970

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#19. Industrial engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $89,680

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#18. Materials engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $89,950

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

#17. Network and computer systems administrators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $90,440

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#16. Data scientists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

#15. Database administrators

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $91,380

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

#14. Operations research analysts

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $91,420

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

#13. Electronics engineers, except computer

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $95,080

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#12. Environmental engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $95,210

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#11. Computer systems analysts

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $96,040

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#10. Database architects

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $97,510

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

#9. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $101,180

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

#8. Information security analysts

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $102,200

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#7. Electrical engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $103,280

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#6. Chemical engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $104,090

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#5. Software developers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $106,170

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#4. Actuaries

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $108,360

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#3. Aerospace engineers

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,280

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#2. Computer network architects

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $115,580

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#1. Computer and information research scientists

Columbus, OH

– Annual mean salary: $128,340

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)